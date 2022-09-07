NORTH PROVIDENCE – After endless campaigning and door-to-door canvassing, the rubber meets the road for candidates in North Providence’s General Assembly races next Tuesday, Sept. 13, when voters will go to the polls to decide several key races.
The Senate District 4 race, where Lenny Cioe is again looking to unseat Senate President Dominick Ruggerio after coming a few hundred votes shy of victory two years ago, has generated the most interest, but House District 55, where Clara Hardy is challenging Arthur “Doc” Corvese is also among the General Assembly seats of interest where progressive Democrats are looking to take down established veteran incumbents.
The theme has been distinct in these races across the state, with mailers from the incumbents warning of socialist and dangerous policies that would harm the state and local businesses, and the challengers saying they’re simply following the mandates of what the state Democratic platform calls for in advocating for issues that matter to people.
House District 6, Providence and North Providence, where Rep. Ray Hull is seeking to beat back a challenge from Damian Lima, and Senate District 22, North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston, where David Tikoian is facing off against Melanie Dupont for the right to face Steve Tocco, are the other headliners locally.
There are no local Town Council races on the ballot this year, with incumbents running unopposed, but the School Committee has two seats with challengers, including at-large incumbent Anthony Marciano defending his seat against Janet Smith and Anthony Mariorenzi Jr, and incumbent Arthur Corsini facing his predecessor Steve Palmieri in District 3.
Town residents will also have the chance to vote on state races of wide interest, including the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, general treasurer, and secretary of state.
Democrats Dan McKee, Nellie Gorbea, Matthew Brown, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and Luis Muñoz are all competing in the Democratic primary for governor, while Sabina Matos, Cynthia Mendes and Deborah Ruggiero are competing for lieutenant governor.
For secretary of state, Gregg Amore and Stephanie Beauté are seeking to prevail, while James Diossa and Stefan Pryor battling for supremacy in the general treasurer race.
Daily early in-person voting is happening in North Providence now through Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in room G13 of Town Hall, says Denise Vasques, director of the North Providence Board of Canvassers. A drop box for mail ballots is located in the Town Hall parking lot outside the rear handicapped accessible doors.
Some polling places will be combined for primary day only, reducing the total number of poll workers needed.
Here’s what to look for if you’re a North Providence resident voting at the polls on Sept. 13:
• Those who normally vote at the Spring Villa Apartments or McGuire School will all vote at McGuire School, 55 Central Ave.
• Those who vote at Greystone School and Centredale School will all vote at Greystone School, 100 Morgan Ave.
• Those who typically vote at the North Providence Youth Center at Notte Park will again vote at the center off of Douglas Avenue.
• Those who normally vote at Birchwood School will again vote at Birchwood, 10 Birchwood Drive.
• Those who typically vote at Whelan School or Presentation Church will again vote at Whelan, 1440 Mineral Spring Ave.
• Those who vote at the Bouffard Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett St., will again vote at the Bouffard Knights of Columbus.
• Those who vote at the Lymansville VFW Post 10011, 354 Fruit Hill Ave., will again vote at the Lymansville VFW.
• Those who typically vote at Ricci School will again vote at Ricci.
• Those who normally vote at North Providence High School will again vote at North Providence High School.
• And those who typically vote at Tri County Community Action Center, 33 Maple Ave., will again vote there.
Email bocclerk@northprovidenceri.gov or call 401-232-0900, ext. 1230, 1235, or 1241, for more on working the polls or other needed information related to the election.
