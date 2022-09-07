NORTH PROVIDENCE – After endless campaigning and door-to-door canvassing, the rubber meets the road for candidates in North Providence’s General Assembly races next Tuesday, Sept. 13, when voters will go to the polls to decide several key races.

The Senate District 4 race, where Lenny Cioe is again looking to unseat Senate President Dominick Ruggerio after coming a few hundred votes shy of victory two years ago, has generated the most interest, but House District 55, where Clara Hardy is challenging Arthur “Doc” Corvese is also among the General Assembly seats of interest where progressive Democrats are looking to take down established veteran incumbents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.