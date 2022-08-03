NORTH PROVIDENCE – Momentum is gaining on a proposed capital improvement plan that would bring three new elementary schools to North Providence and an athletic/administration addition at the high school.
“They say timing is everything, and that’s certainly true now,” said Phil Conte, president of StudioJAED, the firm hired to assess the needs of North Providence school facilities.
Addressing the School Committee last Wednesday, July 27, Conte said North Providence initially intended to address “high priority” school construction projects, sprinkling in some “student-centered” projects across the district.
But when the state made more money and school construction bonuses available to local districts, North Providence leaders began discussing a much larger plan that would replace the town’s three oldest elementary schools, close the existing administration building, and move those offices to an addition at the high school.
While they originally aimed for around 60 percent reimbursement, the new goal is to secure 80 percent reimbursement on the previously mentioned projects.
They’re exploring the possibility of a debt swap. Since previously-issued bonds will start coming off the books soon, the idea would be to replace them with new bonds, thus limiting the impact on taxpayers.
If all goes according to plan, Conte said they’d start by vacating the current admin building, turning it over to the town for parking. By doing so, he said they have the opportunity to “double-down on some high school improvement work.”
The proposed addition would house the administrative team upstairs, with some athletic space on the lower level. Other potential improvements include revitalizing the high school auditorium.
The most exciting part of the proposal, Conte said, is the elementary school work. Three new elementary schools would be built on existing school grounds, “giving North Providence five new elementary schools.”
“I believe you may be the only district in the state that would be able to say that to its residents,” he said. “This is a generational opportunity for North Providence.”
The three schools would be constructed using open field areas. When the new buildings were finished, crews would demolish the original buildings and replace the athletic fields.
It’s a roughly $100 million plan over 10 years, but Conte said he believes a $125 million plan may be more prudent. Regardless of the final amount, which was expected to be determined by the Town Council as soon as Tuesday of this week, Aug. 2, they hope to earn an 80 percent reimbursement from the state.
Conte said they could seek voter approval as early as November, and that the plan is to have shovels in the ground by 2024.
School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta said North Providence needs to lock in these rates, since prices are only going to increase if they hold off.
“At some point down the line, the town will have no alternative but to build a new school, and it will be triple the cost at that point in time,” he said. “I think we’re in a very good position at the present time to take advantage of the 80 percent and the debt payment coming off the books in 2025.”
The School Committee also discussed safety upgrades during last week’s meeting after a recent district-wide safety assessment was conducted.
Supt. Joseph Goho said a team of leaders toured the schools inside and out, compiling a list of things “relative to ensuring maximum school safety.”
“The good news is we are in excellent shape,” he said. “We have all of the basics, the foundation in place that you would want to have your child in a safe school.”
StudioJAED identified roughly $363,800 in potential upgrades, eligible for 64 percent reimbursement. The total cost to the district would be around $128,167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.