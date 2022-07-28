SCITUATE – With the early stages of the Richmond Mill Bell Garden in the ground, the Scituate Gentian Garden Club plans to put at least 80 more native plants in the garden to help beautify the town and preserve history.
According to Gentian Garden Club Spokesperson Carol Horta, the club planted a tree, 12 shrubs, 85 potted plants and four perennials at the Richmond Mill Bell, which is at the entrance to the Smithville Cemetery off of West Greenville Road.
Funding for the project is provided by the Gentians, a grant from the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society, and another from the Rhode Island Federation of Garden Clubs. The Gentians are also donating plants from their gardens to help create a garden at the cemetery, said Horta.
Gentian Chairperson Cheryl Hahn said preliminary work is complete at the Bell Garden, including initial planting. Gentians maintain the garden, which will receive a second round of planting and a dedication ceremony in September.
All the plants added to the garden are native to New England, and will attract local bees and birds. Using plants native to the area will also ensure that the plants are not crowded out by invasive or non-native plants.
“We have a plan for the plot that we put time and effort into making,” Horta said.
Horta said it was important to Gentian members to add plants to the area surrounding the bell to honor Scituate’s history.
“We decided to spruce up the area, and that’s what we did,” Horta said.
Hahn said the Richmond Mill Bell is a piece of Scituate History donated by the Joslin Family, which owned the Richmond Mill. The Bell Garden surrounds a replica bell, which sits just outside the entrance of the Smithville Cemetery.
“It’s a historically significant area in North Scituate in the center of town, right there between the community house and the church,” Hahn said.
The original bell hung in the Joslin Mill bell tower in the village of Richmond, which was flooded between 1917 and 1921 to create the reservoir. The bell was used to alert mill workers when the workday began and ended, said Hahn. The Joslin Mill manufactured shoes and corsets in the late 1800 and purchased the Richmond Mill in 1892, where mill workers dyed Joslin products.
Hahn added that the Smithville Cemetery name is a nod to the many blacksmiths who worked in the area before the reservoir came to town.
