Members of the Scituate Gentian Garden Club at the Bell Garden
Members of the Scituate Gentian Garden Club, from left, Cindy Gianfrancesco, Cheryl Hahn, Layanee DeMerchant, Lois Hartley and Barbara Colvin are pictured at the Bell Garden off West Greenville Road in Scituate. Members felt compelled to spruce up the area in honor of Scituate’s mill history.

SCITUATE – With the early stages of the Richmond Mill Bell Garden in the ground, the Scituate Gentian Garden Club plans to put at least 80 more native plants in the garden to help beautify the town and preserve history.

According to Gentian Garden Club Spokesperson Carol Horta, the club planted a tree, 12 shrubs, 85 potted plants and four perennials at the Richmond Mill Bell, which is at the entrance to the Smithville Cemetery off of West Greenville Road.

