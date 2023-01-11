George's Games
The former George’s Games at 101 Main St. is finally set to come down within the next couple of months.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – A tentative schedule developed by city officials has the demolition of the former George’s Games and Music building, 101 Main St. across from Slater Mill, happening by the end of February.

The property is part of the Apex properties previously purchased by the city and targeted for a future redevelopment project on the rapidly reshaping riverfront. It also previously housed the Sawyer School.

