PAWTUCKET – Since last fall, staff members at the George Wiley Center have been holding clinics to help low-income community members who are on the verge of being evicted from their apartments.
Camilo Viveiros, coordinator and executive director of the George Wiley Center, said the organization has been working to help people who are living in poverty and low-income communities for the past 40 years, and with the pandemic increasing the amount of people losing their sources of income, the work has become more important.
Viveiros said that through the help of R.I. State Rep. Leo Felix they have been able to hold eviction clinics for people to come to the George Wiley Center and apply for rent relief and utility relief. They also connect people who are facing eviction notices with the right resources in order for them to remain safe and housed.
Felix said Rhode Island Housing had informed her about the eviction problems people of color were experiencing due to them being unable to pay their rent or utilities. Felix, who had always known about the George Wiley Center but had never had the opportunity to work directly with them, called Viveiros and pitched him the idea of putting together five eviction clinics starting last fall.
“It was something they have experience with, they’re trusted in the community, people know they can go to them rather than walking into Rhode Island Housing downtown where they may not know anyone personally,” Felix said. “In a heartbeat they told us, ‘let’s partner,’ and I didn’t even need to know the details. I immediately began working with them because of their professionalism and because they care, they genuinely care for the work they were doing.”
Viveiros said the policies currently in place to help those who are unable to pay their rent and utilities are often difficult for the people who need help the most to understand. He said that this is because many of the people have a difficult time interpreting the language or may even be illiterate. Therefore, the available assistance programs often remain unused unless those in need are able to find a place, such as the George Wiley Center, where assistance is provided.
“Our main goal is to really close the gap and make sure that the people that are directly affected receive the most help,” Viveiros said. “We do it on a day to day basis, people come in with their utility bills, sometimes folks come in after they are shut off, we inform them on programs and connect them with the right resources.”
Felix and the George Wiley Center received a list from the city clerk’s office for non-owner-occupied multi-unit apartments in Pawtucket and then cross-referenced the lists with data HUD had issued of people who would automatically qualify to submit for rent and utility relief.
“We cross-referenced the list and went door knocking in those areas. We didn’t just go to the direct houses that were on the list, we went around the entire block and targeted those houses,” Felix said. “We were very strategic with who we wanted to reach because we wanted to reach low-income people who really needed these resources.”
From there, they held eviction clinics at the Wiley Center, where trained people could help residents fill out paperwork so those who were facing trouble paying their utility bills, rent, or were facing being evicted from their apartment could receive assistance.
“From beginning to end, Camilo and his team, all of his volunteers and all of his staff, were instantly amazing to work with,” Felix said. “My experience working with them was nothing but rewarding and positive.”
Pawtucket resident Maria Gold said the Wiley Center helped her with rent and utility assistance after she found that working two jobs was still not enough to keep her electricity on consistently for her family.
“My kids and I faced multiple shut-offs, just another worry on top of rent, bus fare, keeping everyone fed, clothing my children, and other household expenses,” Gold said. “As a single parent with no other help, I struggled for years. The ‘American Dream’ cannot become a reality when struggling citizens are faced with unfairly expensive electric and other utility bills.”
Another Pawtucket resident, Alesia Ross, said that she originally went to the George Wiley Center after she got injured at her job and had to leave her position. She attended the center’s programs to learn computer skills and workshops for resume building in order to gain skills that would give her the opportunity to find a new job.
After she attended classes they offered for years, Viveiros offered Ross a position to work at the George Wiley Center.
“We deal with a lot of people who are homeless, incarcerated, in addiction recovery, abused,” Ross said. “And why I chose to work there was because I fit all those criteria of a person who would come in there.”
Ross said she knew she was the right fit because she could relate to the people who were being helped at the Wiley Center. In addition, Viveiros acted as a mentor to Ross and taught her the ins and outs.
“It helped me to see the light on a lot of things I didn’t know about and things I knew about, but didn’t care about until I started working there,” Ross said. “It’s all about helping people, it’s so rewarding when I see a client I’ve helped and they have that smile on their face, it feels like an accomplishment.”
The George Wiley Center, 32 East Ave., has walk-in hours every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for those who need help or have questions applying for rent and utility relief. Appointments can also be scheduled. Email georgewileycenterri@gmail.com or call 401-728-5555 for more.
