Members of Georgiaville Baptist Church Pastoral Search Committee welcomed new pastor the Rev. Natasha Gordon in July. The church is hosting a rally day on Sept. 11 to welcome youths and families to the church. From left: Jill Patterson, Gordon, Sheri Vieira and Judy Loxsom.
SMITHFIELD – Members of the Georgiaville Baptist Church welcomed new Rev. Natasha Gordon to the church this summer after operating for more than six years without a church leader.
Gordon, originally from Queens, New York, said she’s been in Baptist churches her whole life, and said she felt drawn to preaching after a lengthy career in business management. She said she felt the need to share the word of God and help humanity.
Gordon, a Cumberland resident, started preaching in 2014 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Providence. She previously received a business management degree in Miami and worked in retail management for more than 12 years.
“I was no longer fulfilled in that role. I felt compelled to do more in ministry to help humanity,” she said.
Gordon works with the non-profit Child and Family, where she’s been since 2017.
She entered seminary part-time in 2014 and graduated in January of this year with a master’s degree in divinity. She was ordained in 2021 while serving at Ebenezer.
When interviewing with the congregation at Georgiaville Baptist Church, Gordon said she felt drawn to the “lovely people” there. A small congregation with several members who are second and third generations attending, Gordon said she could tell that the church truly was a family.
She says she loves the small size of the church that reminds her of her family’s church, a congregation that was literally made up half by her family, she said.
“I love it here,” Gordon said, adding that her husband, Winston, feels the same.
Pastoral search committee members Jill Patterson, Sheri Vieira and Judy Loxsom said Gordon was a perfect fit for the church.
“We all know each other by name. We have history here. We are a family,” Vieira said.
In their list of desired qualities in a new pastor, the committee said they wanted someone who is compassionate, preaches the word of God, someone who would be family, and who is interested in joining traditions rather than changing them.
Georgiaville’s former pastor retired and the church filled the roles with interim pastors over the past six years. Vieira said it was important that the congregation be able to continue traditions and maintain close connections in that time of uncertainty.
The interim pastor was supposed to stay for a couple of weeks while the church interviewed new pastor applicants, but COVID happened and that pastor stayed longer than anticipated, hosting outdoor services and hosting a podcast to continue preaching.
“We made it work. We rolled with things and came together as a family,” Vieira said.
Part of the reason it took years to find a pastor was due to the pandemic, but the search committee said there is a shortage of available pastors as well.
Patterson said Georgiaville Baptist Church treasures its traditions, such as the decorating the church at the Hanging of Greens for Christmas, the Yankee Swap, and Christmas Party. There is coffee served after every service, and sunrise service is served with breakfast.
“We break a lot of bread,” Loxsom said.
As for goals of the church, Gordon said she wants to help the congregation grow spiritually internally as well as externally. She said without a settled pastor over the past years, a couple of programs fell off, including the Bible study program, young adult programs, and Sunday School.
“We are reinstating all of these. The church is working on and struggling to engage youth in the church,” Gordon said.
Georgiaville Baptist Church is hosting a Rally Day on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. beginning with Sunday School and continuing with a day filled with games, crafts, activities and more.
“We’re Baptist, so there will be food,” Gordon said.
She said she is still new enough to not have learned all the challenges Georgiaville Baptist is facing, but said with this family-oriented congregation, she is ready to take on any task.
“It’s a matter of knowing traditions. Every church has its own challenges. It’s about loving the people,” she said.
