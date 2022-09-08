Rev. Natasha Gordon with members of Georgiaville Baptist Church
Members of Georgiaville Baptist Church Pastoral Search Committee welcomed new pastor the Rev. Natasha Gordon in July. The church is hosting a rally day on Sept. 11 to welcome youths and families to the church. From left: Jill Patterson, Gordon, Sheri Vieira and Judy Loxsom.

SMITHFIELD – Members of the Georgiaville Baptist Church welcomed new Rev. Natasha Gordon to the church this summer after operating for more than six years without a church leader.

Gordon, originally from Queens, New York, said she’s been in Baptist churches her whole life, and said she felt drawn to preaching after a lengthy career in business management. She said she felt the need to share the word of God and help humanity.

