SMITHFIELD – Despite Smithfield officials’ best attempts to keep local beaches open this summer, Georgiaville Pond Beach has been closed throughout the summer due to toxic blue-green algae blooms, leaving the lifeguard staff with little to do.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said that each summer, the town struggles to find college-age lifeguards to watch over swimmers at Georgiaville Pond and Slacks Pond beaches.
This year, however, Rossi reported finding enough lifeguards early in the season.
Georgiaville Pond Beach was closed several times this summer by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection due to toxic blue-green algae blooms.
Rossi said the town kept the lifeguards on staff at Georgiaville Pond Beach, despite being cut off from swimming and recreational activities, through much of the summer, but staff was moved to Slack’s Pond Beach earlier this month after the town decided to permanently close Georgiaville Beach for the season.
“It’s better to just keep swimmers over there where it’s safe,” he said.
Rossi said due to the town’s past struggles in hiring lifeguards, they kept their commitment to keep the staff on through the summer. While the beach was closed, he said lifeguards were tasked with keeping the beach area clean and some light-duty maintenance such as painting.
“We felt the need to keep our commitment as they kept their commitment to us,” he said.
This year, Rossi said the town had a staff of 10-12 lifeguards, with several returning from the past.
Smithfield recently installed two above-ground aerators at Georgiaville Pond Beach and another at Slacks Pond to prevent bacteria growth. He said the town is now looking at what other options are available to prevent algae growth at Georgiaville.
Blue-green algae can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals, irritating to the skin, nose, eyes, and/or throat, according to the RIDEM. During blue-green algae blooms, all recreation including fishing, swimming, boating, and kayaking should be avoided. Fish and water from the pond should not be ingested.
“Common health effects associated with ingesting water containing algal toxins include stomach ache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Rarer health effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage. Young children and pets are at particular risk for health effects associated with algal toxins. People who have had contact with these ponds and experience those symptoms should contact their healthcare provider,” the RIDEM reports.
