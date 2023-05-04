Peaceful spot
Buy Now

The new aerating fountains are in at the Diamond Hill Park pond.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – The vision for the pond and surrounding area at Diamond Hill Park is coming into better focus, says Mayor Jeff Mutter, and he believes residents will be very pleased with the final results.

Work on the stage area behind the pond is commencing this week, following installation of new aerating fountains to highlight the new reflection pond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.