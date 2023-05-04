CUMBERLAND – The vision for the pond and surrounding area at Diamond Hill Park is coming into better focus, says Mayor Jeff Mutter, and he believes residents will be very pleased with the final results.
Work on the stage area behind the pond is commencing this week, following installation of new aerating fountains to highlight the new reflection pond.
Asked what he ultimately sees this area used for, Mutter said it will be for a whole host of uses, including for performances, gatherings, and just simply relaxing.
New sound systems could play music at all times of the day, pairing with the sound of the fountain and a coming new mural to create a relaxing place for residents to enjoy.
Though there was at one time a lot of talk about filling the pond in, said Mutter, he believes the end result of maintaining it will be something everyone can be proud of. He said he could also envision catered breakfasts or lunches happening on the stage, as well as the town’s returning summer camp.
The Town Council last week approved the mayor spending up to $10,390 to have Pare Corp. evaluate the roof structure at the Diamond Hill Park Amphitheater to make sure it can adequately bear the load from new lighting and sound systems.
Asked by Council President Mike Kinch if that’s not work that could be done in-house to save money, Mutter said it could have been done by town workers, but he wants to go this route out of an abundance of caution based on everything planned at the pond area.
He said these improvements will re-energize the pond area and hopefully convince critics that “maybe it wasn’t a bad idea saving the pond.”
This is a water feature amenity not everyone has so close to home, said Mutter, and it fits nicely with what the town is trying to do with the park. The mural will also add to the uniqueness of the facility. Power-washing and painting are happening this week in preparation for the mural.
Mutter says new memorial benches give residents a spot to sit and “just get away from the noise” of daily life.
