NORTH PROVIDENCE – Alicia Gibney Lisi, who attended McGuire Elementary School as a student, is returning there as its principal.
Gibney Lisi was born and raised in North Providence. She attended North Providence High School, Ricci Middle School, and McGuire.
“McGuire is near and dear to my heart. When I heard about this opportunity, I just couldn’t pass it up,” Gibney Lisi said. She described her time at the school as impactful, and said she discovered her love of learning at McGuire.
“We are thrilled to bring Ms. Alicia Gibney Lisi to North Providence Public Schools,” said Supt. Joseph Goho. “She understands the needs of our community and is extremely well qualified to continue the tradition of educational excellence at McGuire.”
For the last six years, Gibney Lisi has served in Fall River, Mass., as principal at Mary L. Fonseca Elementary School, which has about 650 students. She became principal there when Fonseca Elementary was identified for Level 4 state intervention through the federal accountability system. Prior to that, she was an elementary assistant principal and a classroom teacher.
As she did at Fonseca, Gibney Lisi said she hopes to further integrate McGuire into the community, creating opportunities for students to get involved with the businesses and neighbors around them.
One of her biggest goals is to create a “family feel,” she said, and to listen and learn from staff and students.
“I want to ensure that all students have support, and feel that they are in a safe, loving environment where they can take chances academically,” she told The Breeze.
Gibney Lisi holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Rhode Island College, a master’s in special education from Providence College, and a master’s in educational administration from Providence College.
Gibney Lisi’s first day as principal at McGuire will be in late spring, and she will replace Principal Bruce Butler. McGuire is currently being led by interim principals Lorraine Moschella and Joseph Hurley.
In the meantime, Gibney Lisi will reintegrate herself into the North Providence community, and plans to meet with McGuire staff, students and parents. “I want to collaborate with everyone involved with McGuire, including students,” she said, “They’re spending core years here, and I want to know what they want, and what will make their day.”
Gibney Lisi is focused on creating a place filled with trust, compassion and empathy among faculty and students, she said.
“I want to make sure there are structures in place to prevent behavioral issues and maximize safety and learning, both academically and socially emotionally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.