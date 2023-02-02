SCITUATE – Plans for an early learning center in Hope have been nixed by Gina Mahoney, who is opting for a four-unit condominium building at 16 Hope Furnace Road instead.
During a pre-application meeting on Jan. 17, the Plan Commission heard new plans for Mahoney’s property at 16 Hope Furnace Road from her attorney, Mary Shekarchi.
According to Shekarchi, Mahoney is no longer looking to build an early learning center at the location.
Instead, there would be four condo units, each with two bedrooms and a one-car garage. Additional parking would be in the driveway and street parking for visitors.
Shekarchi said Mahoney found another location in another municipality with an existing building for her early learning center..
According to Brian Thalmann, an engineer involved in the development since its early stages, the project already received preliminary plan approval and many of its freshwater and on-site wastewater treatment system approvals. But, Thalmann said, that was before last year’s Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management permit updates, which are now stricter.
“It may require some tweak to design parameters,” he said.
Thalmann said the new proposed plan is less intrusive than the early learning center, with a larger setback from abutters. In addition, daily wastewater estimates are lower by 35 percent ,from 1,400 gallons per day to 920 gallons per day.
In addition, he said the building’s footprint is 2,000 square feet smaller than the originally proposed building. He said he anticipates the condos to be owner-occupied and did not say if there is a low-to-moderate-income housing element to the development.
Lastly, Thalmann said the townhouse will have less impervious surface, as the early learning center features a paved play area in the rear as well as 32 parking spaces.
Thalmann said the plans are in pre-application, which means they will return to the Plan Commission at least once more, as well as the Zoning Board of Review for special use permits.
In early 2018, then-Town Councilor John Mahoney received a positive opinion from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission to allow his wife, Gina Mahoney, to pursue developing an early learning center in Hope.
At the time, Mahoney said his wife was the sole owner of the property, and borrowed money in her name only. In 2018, Gina Mahoney registered an LLC, Little Imaginations Early Learning Center, to occupy the 1-acre lot off Hope Furnace Road.
