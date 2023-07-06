Seven months ago, in December, local entertainer Ronnie Giorgio was severely injured in an automobile accident in Providence. It’s been a long, slow road to recovery but last Wednesday, June 28, he returned to perform at the Mancini Senior Center in North Providence, a venue at which he has performed many times. This was for Giorgio, a 2018 graduate of North Providence High School, the first performance back at the center since the accident and he performed music from his repertoire of big band and classic pop music favorites.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Seven months after suffering severe injuries in a car crash, North Providence’s most recognizable singer, Ronnie Giorgio, returned to the Mancini Center last week to kick off its summer concert series.
The popular retro singer and 2018 North Providence High School graduate originally suffered a skull fracture, brain hemorrhages, and lost hearing in his right ear as a result of the crash, and has been slowly recovering since.
Giorgio took a few months off to rest and recover, but at the start of June, he announced he would be performing eight times throughout the month. One of those shows, of course, included the Mancini Center in North Providence.
“I’m so lucky to have so many friends here,” Giorgio told The North Providence Breeze. “Throughout my recovery, I received so much love and support. There were a lot of well-wishes and prayers coming from the Mancini Center, and I think the prayers really worked.”
Center member Patti Champagne said she was extremely worried about Giorgio following his accident, but “so excited” for him to be back performing.
“I just love Ronnie. I follow him everywhere to see him sing. He has it all: he’s funny and he’s got a big heart and a beautiful voice,” said Champagne. “I missed him like hell the past few months.”
Giorgio was initially scheduled to sing for an hour, but the crowd of about 75 attendees was enjoying his music so much, he ended up staying for an extra half-hour.
After every song, the audience erupted in applause and cheered. Some got up and danced to the old-school tunes.
One couple who originally met at the center slow-danced to the more emotional songs, and kicked it up a notch for the upbeat ones. A group of women formed a dance circle, twisting and shimmying to the music.
“The energy that comes from the Mancini Center is truly remarkable,” Giorgio exclaimed between songs.
Debby Rossi, another member of the center, said that she was looking forward to Giorgio’s comeback.
“He sounds so fantastic. I can’t help but move when I hear his voice,” she said.
The crowd also included a 102-year-old woman who goes to see Giorgio any chance she gets.
“She called me up and said, ‘are we going to see Ronnie?’” said Champagne. “Last year he sang at her birthday and held her hand. She couldn’t have been happier.”
Giorgio’s performance was the first of seven summer concerts organized at the Mancini Center. All concerts take place on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. at the center, and are free and open to the public.
The rest of the concert schedule is as follows:
Robert Black on July 12
Rob Marin on July 19
Tim Brooks “The Crooner at Large” on August 2
Christiana Caprarelli on August 16
Mike Panarello “Frankie Valli” on August 30
Luke Jackson on September 30
Concerts are held rain or shine. If the weather is nice, shows are held outside and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the performance is moved inside.
Linda Giorgio, director at the Mancini Center and a relative of Giorgio’s, said she encourages everyone regardless of age to attend these events.
“This is a great opportunity for seniors to attend with their family and friends and enjoy an afternoon outdoors with live entertainment. It is all about connecting with others, socializing and spending time outdoors,” she said.
She told The Breeze that these free concerts also give seniors a chance to visit the center.
“If someone is thinking about joining but isn’t sure, it’s a good way to dip their toes in,” she said.
Last year, Linda said the concerts were a great success, and believes this year will be just as popular.
“We are looking forward to another spectacular summer here at the Mancini Center,” she said.
