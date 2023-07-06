Ronnie Giorgio makes his return to the stage
Buy Now

Seven months ago, in December, local entertainer Ronnie Giorgio was severely injured in an automobile accident in Providence. It’s been a long, slow road to recovery but last Wednesday, June 28, he returned to perform at the Mancini Senior Center in North Providence, a venue at which he has performed many times. This was for Giorgio, a 2018 graduate of North Providence High School, the first performance back at the center since the accident and he performed music from his repertoire of big band and classic pop music favorites.

 Breeze photo by Robert Emerson

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Seven months after suffering severe injuries in a car crash, North Providence’s most recognizable singer, Ronnie Giorgio, returned to the Mancini Center last week to kick off its summer concert series.

The popular retro singer and 2018 North Providence High School graduate originally suffered a skull fracture, brain hemorrhages, and lost hearing in his right ear as a result of the crash, and has been slowly recovering since.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.