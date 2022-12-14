NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week.
Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues, fractured his skull in the crash on South Water Street in Providence near Route 195 last Saturday night.
Social media channels were immediately flooded with thoughts and prayers for Giorgio after the news of the crash, with widespread praise for the person that he is.
“He’s just a genuine nice guy who is heading in the right direction,” said fellow North Providence performer Steve Loporchio, who serves on the Town Council.
Loporchio said he’s been in regular contact with the family before and after Giorgio’s brain surgery, and they’ve told him that he’s been sitting up and doing some talking, but is still very weak.
“He’s taking baby steps at this point,” he said. “Let’s all come together and pray for him.”
Giorgio keeps a busy holiday performing schedule, performing at Anthony’s on the Hill for three hours on the night of Dec. 10. He also performed at Mayor Charles Lombardi’s Charitable Holiday Gala on Dec. 3, and was scheduled to perform at the North Providence Mancini Center on Dec. 16.
Giorgio is a truly “old soul” beyond his years, say those who know him, a throwback when it comes to his respect for others.
A lifelong North Providence resident and son of Ronnie and Erica Giorgio, he first started performing as a 15-year-old when he was a student at North Providence High School, specializing in the sounds of Sinatra and Dean Martin.
