NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week.

Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues, fractured his skull in the crash on South Water Street in Providence near Route 195 last Saturday night.

