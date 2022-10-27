GLOCESTER – More than double the residents turned out for the second Financial Town Referendum on the Glocester town budget Tuesday night than had previously shown up in August, with an overwhelming majority voting to approve the $32 million spending plan.
Voters approved a 1.4 percent increase, equating to a tax rate of $18.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase comes out to about 26 cents more than last year’s rate of $18.44 per $1,000 of assessed value.
That adds up to more than $100 more annually for the owner of a $300,000 home.
According to Town Councilor Will Worthy, 576 voters came out during Tuesday’s all-day referendum on the proposed budget. Overwhelmingly, he said, voters approved the budget, with 468 saying yes and 108 rejecting.
Residents voted on a similar budget in August, when 201 voters made their voices heard in rejecting the budget, with 104 opposed and 97 approving, said Worthy.
Worthy said tax bills will go out this week to begin funding town services.
“I’m totally stoked,” he said.
Finance Director Adam Muccino said voters misunderstood in thinking the original 2022-2023 budget proposed a 13 percent increase in tax revenue collected from property owners due to an adjustment needed due to the expiration of an FM Global tax agreement.
Glocester needed to remove revenue, in the form of FM Global’s $2.95 million payment in lieu of taxes to the town, and add it to the tax base. Though the tax rate increased by 13 percent, residents will only see a 1.4 percent increase in taxes, according to town officials.
FM Global’s tax agreement expired on Dec. 31 of last year, leaving the town in limbo on how to bill the insurance company. With multiple buildings on the large campus, Glocester hired a special firm to assess FM Global while the town looks to possibly negotiate a new tax agreement, Muccino said.
During the August review, the council put on the ballot the ability to negotiate a new tax agreement with FM Global, and the question was rejected along with the budget, said Muccino.
Muccino explained that without the FM Global payment in lieu of taxes agreement, it was as if its entire value was dumped on the town overnight. With that much extra taxable value, the town needed to drastically increase the tax levy. With FM Global paying a share of the taxes, the rate did not increase drastically for residents.
