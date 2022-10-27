GLOCESTER – More than double the residents turned out for the second Financial Town Referendum on the Glocester town budget Tuesday night than had previously shown up in August, with an overwhelming majority voting to approve the $32 million spending plan.

Voters approved a 1.4 percent increase, equating to a tax rate of $18.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase comes out to about 26 cents more than last year’s rate of $18.44 per $1,000 of assessed value.

