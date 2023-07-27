GLOCESTER – After several delayed votes, Glocester Town Council members decided to approve a cannabis retail sale ordinance and zoning table consistent with state law, and without further changes that would have greatly restricted the chances of a store opening.
The board last Thursday unanimously voted to approve the retail cannabis ordinance on July 20. Town Solicitor David Igliozzi and Town Clerk Jean Fecteau created an ordinance consistent with state law and lacking other discussed changes.
Igliozzi said the law will allow retail sales in highway commercial, or B2, and industrial zones. The language that would prevent retail sales near Land Trust “parks,” which was previously discussed by the council, was removed.
The ordinance will allow retail cannabis businesses in Glocester by special use permit in specified zones. That means any potential business will need to go before the Zoning Board for a permit before moving forward.
“In all instances, the applicant goes to the Zoning Board for a special use permit,” Igliozzi said.
It will be consistent with state regulations that a retail cannabis store is not allowed within 500 feet of private or public schools serving grades K-12, and will not add pre-kindergarten.
Igliozzi said that the new ordinance has language granting the Zoning Board more power to deny, such as in the case of early learning and daycare centers.
The issue was brought to the council when William Kapanakis, of Pinewood Pub & Pizza, discussed potentially opening a cannabis retail store on the back portion of his restaurant property. Kapanakis purchased the property last September for $700,000.
Kapanakis previously expressed concern that he was getting “zoned out” by the zoning ordinance, which would prevent him from operating within 500 feet of a public school serving grades K-12 at the May 18 meeting. While not near a school, the property sat within 500 feet of the Learning Place pre-kindergarten school.
The Learning Place owner Bethany Zimnoch wrote to the council for the July 20 meeting stating that she has kindergarten-age children and licensing for full-day kindergarten school. She said she does not operate a kindergarten, but may do so in the future.
“I feel that having cannabis retail sales in close proximity to The Learning Place preschool would not be in the best interest of the children and families in our community,” Zimnoch wrote.
Councilor Steve Arnold said his biggest hang-up in deciding on the ordinance is The Learning Place and schools. Igliozzi explained that the Zoning Board could consider that when hearing cannabis store proposals, and would have the right to deny under the ordinance.
Councilor Cheryl Greathouse said she was in favor of following state guidelines, which outline hours of operation and other important details. Glocester already has an ordinance preventing people from “indulging” in cannabis in public areas, so she felt it did not need to keep the restriction from within 500 feet of Land Trust properties.
“It’s not going to be one where people are going to be hanging around the parking lot,” she said.
A significant majority of residents previously voted in favor of having retail cannabis sales in town, with 55.6 percent or 2,480 approving and 44.44, or 1,983 against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.