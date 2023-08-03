'Cemetery Guy' Bill Brown
Bill Brown, in his red pickup truck and “war wagon,” has spent the last five years cleaning up all 128 Glocester cemeteries.

 Breeze photo by Jacquelyn Moorehead

GLOCESTER – Five years ago, Glocester resident William Brown decided to take it upon himself to ensure that all 128 Glocester cemeteries would be cleaned, and that all veterans’ graves would be recorded and marked.

Brown is now requesting that the Glocester Town Council set up permanent positions to carry on the work he has done to get all 128 cemeteries clear of brush and overgrowth.

