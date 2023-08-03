GLOCESTER – Five years ago, Glocester resident William Brown decided to take it upon himself to ensure that all 128 Glocester cemeteries would be cleaned, and that all veterans’ graves would be recorded and marked.
Brown is now requesting that the Glocester Town Council set up permanent positions to carry on the work he has done to get all 128 cemeteries clear of brush and overgrowth.
“We accomplished our mission. We did it. Everything is cleaned and has markers. It looks very respectful and that’s what we wanted,” he said.
Brown said his family’s heritage in Glocester goes back to 1730, and this project was his way to maintain their legacy in town. He said it is also Glocester residents’ responsibility to respect the founders of the town.
“They made it the town it is, and they deserve our respect,” he said.
Brown has an annual cleanup calendar where each cemetery is cleared of any new growth or brush, and another for grass mowing for cemeteries in the Glocester Historical Cemeteries Committee perpetual care cycle.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reported on Brown’s discovery of unkempt and overgrown shrubbery in Glocester cemeteries in 2021. Brown felt personally compelled to clean up the cemeteries, which he notes house the graves of Revolutionary War, Civil War, and World War I and II veterans. Some were in prominent cemeteries, others were not, he said.
“It was an abnormal thing, to get so focused on cemetery cleanup, that it became part of my everyday life, but for me, I just knew it had to be done,” he said. “It was respect.”
Brown is often seen around town in his red truck with the label “Glocester Historical Cemeteries Committee” on the door.
He’s now known to many as simply the “cemetery guy.”
Brown’s truck, which he calls the “war wagon,” is equipped with a handmade storage shelter to house chainsaws, trimmers, and everything else necessary for cleaning a cemetery. He said many burial grounds are off the beaten trail, and it is easier to have all the tools ready.
Talking over coffee, Brown was stopped by a member of a nearby historical society who thanked him for his work.
“It happens all the time. People stop me and say thank you or give donations to the Cemetery Committee,” he said.
As part of his work, Brown says he located 130 forgotten veterans’ graves, researched and confirmed their service, and has marked each grave with a flag every year. He went so far as to obtain funding to purchase permanent markers for veterans’ gravestones.
Now that the cemeteries are in good condition, GHCC representatives have also been repairing and cleaning gravestones. He said volunteers, if paid minimum wage, would have done $74,000 worth of labor over the years.
More than half the cemeteries he cleaned are now in perpetual care in the hands of homeowners who have cemeteries on their property. Businesses have taken over other cemeteries, Brown said. He added that some 63 cemeteries are cleaned by the committee, and 65 are privately maintained.
Over the years, the GHCC has amassed around 15 “solid” volunteers who show up every week for cleanups, said Brown, and they join the Glocester Preservation Society to use its nonprofit status to get grants for equipment.
“The crew is made up of people mostly in their 60s, 70s and 80s. They are not going to last forever,” he said.
Brown said the town has put between $6,000 and $8,000 aside for the GHCC crew to pay for gas, equipment, and other needs. Considering the substantial amount of money that Glocester has invested in cemetery cleanup, he said, it would be a waste for the town to not take on the care of the 63 cemeteries cared for by the GHCC. He adds that he hopes the town can hire two or three employees to continue the work.
Brown said he is looking to take a step back from his work to care for his girlfriend who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. There is currently no backup plan for cemetery care, he emphasized.
“They’re already invested in the project at this point. We’ve done the work to get them to this point. We’re in the next phase of perpetual care,” he said.
Brown said he has everything ready to hand over to the town as soon as officials are on board. He said he has the support of residents, and now he needs the town’s leaders to follow.
From knocking on doors to setting up permanent care, finding volunteers, and doing the clean-up work, Brown said he is tired.
“We need a permanent crew that can take this over,” he said. “It’s hard work, it’s not easy, but it’s rewarding. Rewarding,” he said.
