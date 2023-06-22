GLOCESTER – The Glocester Town Council will continue talks on possible cannabis sales in town after declining to make a decision last week.
During the June 15 meeting, three members of the council, including John Burlingame, Cheryl Greathouse and Walter Steere, decided to push any potential decisions to a meeting on July 20 in hopes that more councilors will be present. Council President Will Worthy and Councilor Steven Arnold were not present at the meeting.
Discussions on locations for a cannabis store have been ongoing since residents approved the retail sale of recreational cannabis sales last November. Voters approved retail cannabis sales with 55.6 percent of the vote, or 2,480 residents, in favor of sales with 44.4 percent, or 1,983, opposed.
The council to this point has looked at tightening restrictions on retail cannabis store locations beyond state regulations that require stores to be more than 500 feet from K-12 schools. The council has discussed adding childcare and preschools to restricted locations, as well as public parks, including Land Trust properties. The restrictions may prove too restrictive, however, and the council has questioned if the 500-foot setback from schools is from the actual building or property line.
Greathouse said she is in favor of following the regulations outlined by the state to prevent the town from possible litigation from both the state and potential business owners. She said there are already restrictions in place at Land Trust properties prohibiting smoking and vaping marijuana, so she doesn’t feel the setback is necessary.
“I’m concerned about litigation. It’s a strong possibility and I’m concerned with the cost,” she said.
At a May meeting, William Kapanakis, of the Pinewood Pub & Pizza, said he was at risk of getting “zoned out” with the proposed amendment as he looks to bring a potential cannabis store to the back of the property.
His property is near the Learning Place, a pre-kindergarten school which, by state regulations, does not restrict a cannabis retail business nearby.
Worthy previously read a letter from the Learning Place’s Bethany Zimnoch requesting that Glocester include preschools and childcare centers in zoning restrictions.
“I feel having cannabis sales in close proximity of the Learning Place would have a negative impact on my business,” she wrote.
At the same meeting, Igliozzi explained that Kapanakis was not threatening to sue the town, and was rather asserting his legal defense and asking the council to use discretion when writing the zoning ordinance.
Burlingame said even with the increased restrictions, there are still multiple locations available for cannabis sales.
Town Solicitor William Bernstein requested the move to continue the meeting in hopes of Igliozzi being present for additional guidance as he’d been there “since day one.”
