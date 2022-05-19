GLOCESTER – Take a quick tour with the Glocester Heritage Society to learn about the town’s most curious claim to fame: it is the site where the country’s second elephant was shot and killed more than 100 years ago.
This Saturday, the GHS invites the public to tour Betty’s last route before she was shot down in the streets of Glocester. The tour begins at the old circus tent grounds, Town Hall located at 1145 Putnam Pike, where the Hasbro Mr. Potato Head statue painted in Betty’s likeness sits now, and ends less than a mile away.
The GHS will host a trio of one-hour tours at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The tours will go over the Main Street bridge where Betty was shot, and end at the Job Armstrong Store, 1181 Main St. Sweet said the tour will focus on Betty’s story, with guides pointing out historically significant buildings and places along the way.
Marie Sweet of the GHS said the cause for the killing of Betty the Learned Elephant has been plenty speculated about, but the end result has not. Glocester will always be known for the death of Betty, a traveling circus elephant and only the second to touch U.S. soil.
Oddly, Sweet said, the first Betty, Big Bett, was murdered in Maine under similar circumstances.
Betty the Learned Elephant, originally from Calcutta, India, was brought to the U.S. and soon purchased by Hakaliah Bailey, whose descendants later formed the Barnum and Bailey Circus. As with other exotic animals at the time, Betty was rented from Bailey to a circus show traveling up and down the east coast.
A circus tent for the show was erected in the field where Town Hall stands now, Sweet said. Only this Glocester show would be Betty’s last act. Sweet said that according to legend, a man in a neighboring town (Scituate, she recalled) felt slighted when he could not see the elephant for lack of the 12-cent fare. Sweet said he hired a group of young men to go and shoot the elephant.
“As to why, there are a couple of reasons. Some say he was resentful. I don’t think we’ll ever really know,” Sweet said.
Others felt exotic animals were a distraction from the scriptures and were the work of the devil, according to Glocester historian Edna Kent.
Jedidiah Sprague, who worked at a store that is now the Town Trader, witnessed the killing. Sweet said animals were not revered then as they are today. The shooters were simply fined.
“Certainly no one went to jail for this,” she said.
Interestingly, Betty’s hide was sent down the street to be tanned, and her bones were sent to a museum to be reassembled and displayed.
It was not her first trip to Chepachet. According to Sweet, she first appeared in town on July 31, 1822, to the amazement of onlookers. At the time, Betty weighed 6,000-pounds at 12 years old, Kent said.
Kent said at the 150th anniversary of Betty’s death, the town’s historian honored her with a plaque on the bridge where she died and convinced the Rhode Island General Assembly to proclaim May 25, 1976 as “Elephant Day.”
Sweet said Betty’s death was instrumental in the formation of larger traveling circus acts such as Barnum and Bailey. Traveling acts felt vulnerable going on alone, and decided to group up to form larger, conjoined traveling acts.
“This is when they all grouped into a circus for protection. So Betty had a hand in that, too,” Sweet said.
Sweet said the GHS is taking the tours as a first dip into community events after two years indoors. As the keeper of the town’s records, Sweet said it is important to involve the community in learning Glocester’s history and culture.
“We’re getting our feet back into heritage and history and trying to promote ourselves,” Sweet said.
The GHS is always looking for new members, Sweet said, who are interested in carrying on Glocester’s history.
In June, the GHS will hold activities for the 180th anniversary of the Dorr Rebellion, in which Glocester residents fought for voter rights, with a date to be determined.
Sweet said she and other members were cleaning their headquarters when they discovered a box full of bagged stuffed animals. Upon taking a closer look, Sweet discovered the stuffed animals were Betty the Elephant made for the 100th anniversary of her death.
“We had begun thinking about it and once we found the stuffed elephants we knew we were really on to something,” Sweet said, adding that the plush toys are adorable.
Those stuffed elephants, along with a Betty the Learned Elephant storybook, will be available for purchase at the tour. While the tour is free, donations are appreciated.
