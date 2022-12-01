GLOCESTER – The Glocester Town Council will consider again this week whether it should put out code red alerts to inform town residents of the importance of tying down trash when in route to the town dump, says Councilor Will Worthy.
At the Nov. 7 meeting, the council heard complaints that trash is flying out of the back of vehicles after drivers fail to secure items. The council decided that sending out a notification rather than issuing fines up to $350 would be more efficient in stopping the problem.
Glocester Police Chief Joseph DelPrete said the department can issue fines for uncovered trash for commercial and private vehicles, but his department would more likely issue a warning. He said he would follow the council’s orders.
“Unless intentionally flagrant or blatant,” DelPrete said.
Resident Judy Colaluca said she wouldn’t want anyone to pay a fine, and would prefer that people simply cover their trash. She said on some trash cleanups, more than 50 diapers have been picked up from the side of the road. She said the amount of trash on roads leading up to the town dump is impacting the quality of life for residents. Colaluca said something needs to be done, and the residents need the town’s help.
“If some people get a warning, maybe it will make them look at what they’re doing,” Colaluca said.
She added that she’s spoken frequently at the council regarding trash falling near the Sayles Reservoir, and it’s not a good situation with items flying into the lake.
The council discussed asking employees at the transfer station to issue warnings to people with uncovered trash, but decided against it to avoid unnecessary confrontation and stress.
Councilor Stephen Arnold said the town elected the council, so the council is charged with solving this problem.
Issuing Code Red Alerts involves a service which residents can sign up for at the town’s website for town-wide emergency and other notifications at www.glocesterri.org. The council will now decide how and how often messages will be relayed to residents, Worthy said.
