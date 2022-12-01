GLOCESTER – The Glocester Town Council will consider again this week whether it should put out code red alerts to inform town residents of the importance of tying down trash when in route to the town dump, says Councilor Will Worthy.

At the Nov. 7 meeting, the council heard complaints that trash is flying out of the back of vehicles after drivers fail to secure items. The council decided that sending out a notification rather than issuing fines up to $350 would be more efficient in stopping the problem.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.