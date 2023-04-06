GLOCESTER – With more than 2,429 acres of Land Trust property along with public parks and schools, the biggest issue facing the Glocester Town Council in creating an ordinance for retail cannabis stores is where one can go.
Voters last fall approved allowing retail cannabis stores in Glocester, and in doing so tasked the council with creating an ordinance outlining what that means to the town.
The ordinance will be read during a council meeting tonight, April 6.
During a special forum last Thursday, the council agreed that retail cannabis stores should not be within 500 feet of schools, houses of worship, public or private parks, playgrounds, youth centers or licensed day care facilities.
Town Clerk Jean Fecteau said she changed language in the ordinance that previously distanced cannabis stores to 1,000 feet from selected places, as it was contradicting state law.
The council ultimately decided that Land Trust property is considered park space and will also need a 500-foot buffer away from a cannabis retail store.
Town Council President Will Worthy told The Valley Breeze & Observer that exact locations for potential cannabis retail stores are a moving target. He said after the first reading where the voters take a look Thursday night, the council will be able to release a map of potential marijuana store locations.
“The town voted, so we got to get it in there. The Land Trust kills us in some places. The Land Trust is considered parks,” he said.
Worthy, who owns Big Bear Hunting and Fishing and sells guns, said he is not allowed to sell or partake in cannabis due to his licensing with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He advocates for the use of cannabis, when used correctly, as a way to alleviate pain rather than using addictive opioids.
“It’s good for my mother,” he said, explaining that after 40 years of nursing, cannabis is potentially a better option for pain relief.
Fecteau also explained that Glocester is in a cannabis zone with five other towns, which combined can only receive up to four stores. Town Solicitor David Igliozzi said is unlikely that all four stores would end up being in Glocester.
“You’re only going to get one out of these four,” he said.
According to Councilor Stephen Arnold, a cannabis store will be allowed by special use permit in the B-2, highway commercial and industrial, zones. He said any application that comes in will be reviewed before it is approved.
“I don’t feel like reducing this is giving away our ability to regulate and have a say in where things go and what they look like,” Arnold said.
Igliozzi said any potential store owner may request a variance from the 500-foot setback, though he felt it would be unlikely for the Zoning Board to allow it.
Worthy said marijuana can be purchased across the state border in Connecticut, and he does not feel there is an immense need for cannabis in Glocester.
