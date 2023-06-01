GLOCESTER – The town will likely end up with very tight rules on where a cannabis store can be located, but just how restrictive the rules are may determine whether such a facility can happen at all.
Glocester’s proposed draft revisions on cannabis retail sales in the zoning ordinance head back to the Town Council this week, where council members will hear additional testimony.
Councilors continue to consider proposed new restrictive rules, but insist that they want to make a way for the cannabis retail sales that town residents approved of in the last election.
Last year’s approval was by a significant margin, with 55.6 percent of residents, or 2,480 of them, voting in favor of cannabis sales, and 44.4 percent, or 1,983, opposed.
The council met on May 18 and discussed the changes with local business owner William Kapanakis, otherwise known as Billy from Pinewood Pub & Pizza, who purchased the property his restaurant sits on for $700,000 last September.
Kapanakis is attempting to bring a cannabis store on the back portion of his property, and he urged the council to stick with state standards on cannabis and not go a more restrictive route.
“I’m basically here to not get zoned out from the zoning amendments you’re trying to make,” he said.
Kapanakis urged the council not to veer from what the state has said in defining schools that cannabis shops must be located at least 500 feet from unless given a special exception by the council, saying the addition of preschool to the definition, expanding on the state’s prohibition of cannabis shops near K-12 schools, would effectively force him out of the game on a cannabis store. The property is located near The Learning Place pre-kindergarten school.
Glocester’s proposed rules on cannabis sales are much more specific than the state’s, with few available spots to locate a store, particularly if Land Trust properties end up being defined as town parks that such shops can’t go near.
Town Solicitor David Igliozzi noted that an attorney for Kapanakis had sent a letter raising legal questions about the proposed changes and whether the town can or can’t make changes to state law, and encouraged the council to continue the public hearing to its next meeting on June 1 for a final decision on amendments to Chapter 350 table of use regulations for the addition of cannabis retail sales, which members did after hearing from Igliozzi that the issue needs to be vetted with insurer the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust. If there is no legal obstacle, said Igliozzi, this will be purely a policy decision.
Kapanakis is encouraging officials to simply use the language in existing state law.
Twenty-year resident Shelley Lefevbre reminded the council of how citizens voted on cannabis, questioning whether there’s a science behind the distance restrictions. She said she sees liquor stores as much more harmful, but councilors responded that this ordinance is modeled after the liquor one, and there are no liquor stores within 500 feet of a school.
There was some question at the May 18 meeting of how distance would be defined, whether from building to building or property line to property line.
Councilor Walter Steere III, responding to comments about the proposed cannabis shop in a former auto shop being out of the way and people needing to know that it’s there, said the town can’t be catering to any one business, and needs an ordinance that treats everyone the same way.
Kapanakis agreed, saying he simply doesn’t want to be excluded.
“You can’t exclude or include everybody,” responded Steere.
“That’s why I’m asking that we go with the state definition,” said Kapanakis.
Councilors also emphasized that no matter what they do, there’s no guarantee that Glocester will end up with a retail cannabis store.
