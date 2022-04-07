GLOCESTER – Honored for treating every student with dignity and respect, Glocester resident Nancie Lawrence received the 2021 Milken Educator Award last week for her work in English language arts at Steere Farm Elementary School in Burrillville.
Lawrence, a reading specialist at the school, said she was surprised by an assembly that celebrated her Milken Educator Award and $25,000 prize for creating a welcoming, rewarding environment for students to learn.
Lawrence said she was shocked and surprised by the award, which is not a nominated achievement, and grateful for the acknowledgment. She is one of two recipients in Rhode Island, including Cumberland native John Rosenbaum of Segue Institute of Learning.
“It’s been an intense week for sure. I was a total shock. I still can’t believe it happened,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence was recognized for holding students to rigorous standards while creating a nurturing environment to learn. According to the Milken Educator Award release, Lawrence’s methods work with her students achieving 53 percent efficiency in English Language Arts in 2019, compared to 33 percent efficiency for ELA for the state, and 30 percent in the Burrillville district.
Lawrence is a master at helping students cultivate their voices and interact with each other by asking probing questions.
For the past 16 years, Lawrence has instructed 3rd-grade classes at Steere Farm. Recently, Steere Farm shifted to teachers teaching specific subjects rather than classes. She now splits her time between Steere Farm and Austin T. Levy Elementary School, working one-on-one with students to help close education gaps with students that occurred during distance learning.
“My purpose is to try to close the gap for students who have some mis-learning through the pandemic,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said she began teaching reading and writing skills, and fell in love with teaching the subject.
“It’s really the foundation for what these kiddos need. It’s making sure they know their letters, sounds and sight words at the correct level,” Lawrence said.
Reading is the foundation for learning, Lawrence said, and students will use it in all their studies and daily life.
“Reading makes them successful in every other core subject,” Lawrence said.
While teaching, Lawrence backed her bachelor’s in elementary and special education in 2006 with a master’s in education in reading in 2012 from Rhode Island College. Later, she received National Board Certification in elementary literacy in 2013.
Lowell Milken created the Milken Educator Awards to celebrate, elevate and activate the teaching profession and is the preeminent teacher recognition program for the past 35 years. The Milken Awards has given more than $70 million to more than 2,800 recipients and grants professional learning opportunities and networking for winners.
Honorees will attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in California to work with other education leaders.
