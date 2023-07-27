GLOCESTER – The Glocester Town Council announced how an error in filing tax-exempt property owners caused a nearly 75-cent increase in the personal property tax rate. Residents discovered the issue when opening their tax bills last week.

During the July 20 meeting, Town Councilor Steve Arnold said the tax rate of $14.25 per $1,000 of assessed value was a surprise to everyone. He said the council was under the impression that the tax rolls were locked at the rate of $13.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.

