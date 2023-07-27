GLOCESTER – The Glocester Town Council announced how an error in filing tax-exempt property owners caused a nearly 75-cent increase in the personal property tax rate. Residents discovered the issue when opening their tax bills last week.
During the July 20 meeting, Town Councilor Steve Arnold said the tax rate of $14.25 per $1,000 of assessed value was a surprise to everyone. He said the council was under the impression that the tax rolls were locked at the rate of $13.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Even that rate was in the high range, Arnold stated.
He added that the council votes on a budget and not on the rate, and there were no changes in spending.
“The reason for it is an unfortunate one,” he said.
Arnold explained that dozens of tax-exempt properties were in the “wrong bucket” as far as taxable properties. He said he was unsure how the mistake was caught, but upon further review, the rate needed to be adjusted.
“That’s what changed. Not one dollar of the budget changed. No spending changed,” he said, adding that changing the spending plan would be illegal.
Arnold said he is still proud of the budget, but agrees that this was an expensive mistake for taxpayers to absorb.
He said he is glad it was caught rather than having to go back and correct it after bills were sent out.
“That is the short story and the whole story all at once,” he said.
Arnold said he doesn’t usually speak for the whole council, but in this situation, he felt confident that other members were as disappointed and frustrated by the mistake as everyone else.
“I feel everyone’s disappointment and frustrations. Nobody wanted to talk to me over the weekend when I found out, and then the mail came,” he said.
Former councilor David LaPlante explained the impact the mistake had on his taxes. He said he attended many budget meetings and repeatedly asked for an estimated tax rate. He said he was first told it would be between $12.93 and $13.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value. At the following meeting, the rate increased to $13.50, he said, and at the budget referendum, he voted to approve a budget with that implied rate, he said.
The total is more than $420 difference in taxes for his household, said LaPlante.
“To me, the tax rate is everything,” he told the council.
The additional $420 in taxes is compounded during a revaluation year, he added, with his property values all increasing in value despite it not being a full revaluation year where assessors go inside homes.
“It’s a big deal. People’s taxes went up way more than they should have,” he said.
LaPlante said the mistake is a good example of why the town should have a town manager overseeing departments and helping with employee retention. Finance Director Adam Muccino helped with the budget despite resigning from the position earlier in the process, and continued to assist the town with the budget on a per diem basis.
“It all comes down to taxes and affordability,” LaPlante said.
