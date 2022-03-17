GLOCESTER – More than 10 years ago, Rhode Island State Police Cpl. Daniel O’Neil met a dog Ruby that would change his life and the lives of many others, one life so much that Netflix adapted the pair’s search and rescue story into a movie.
“Rescued by Ruby,” is a true story about the rescue of a Glocester youth missing in the woods for more than 36 hours and the officer and K9 who found him. The movie premieres tonight, March 17, on Netflix, though O’Neil and Ruby have previewed the flick.
“Oh, it was great. It’s done really well. It’s a 100 percent accurate depiction of our lives and the story that made her famous,” O’Neil said.
The movie follows O’Neil, played by Grant Gustin, who is determined to make rescue dog Ruby, a border collie and Australian shepherd mixed mutt, a working police K9. Ruby is a difficult dog that had been adopted and returned to the shelter five times due to her rambunctious nature.
Shelter volunteer Patricia Inman saw the intelligence in Ruby, and would not give up on the dog. When officers came to the East Providence Animal Shelter, she convinced them that Ruby would make an excellent K9.
O’Neil took on the challenge in 2011.
Ruby and O’Neil have been inseparable since. Ruby came home to O’Neil and his family, where he and his wife, Melissa, were caring for their first infant with another on the way. Ruby was tireless and needed daily runs of five to six miles. O’Neil said from the start, Ruby loved to work.
“To bring this crazy dog into the family was a real game-changer. She (Melissa) knew how badly I wanted it. I was dedicated to making her the best of the best,” O’Neil said.
Flash forward six years later in 2017 when he and Ruby responded to the Glocester Police Department’s call for help locating a missing boy in more than 156 acres of woods. He said it was a hot day, and everyone, including Ruby, needed a break after searching for hours.
Returning to the search, O’Neil followed Ruby’s barks, leading him to the youth.
“He was in grave condition. He’d been out there 36 hours. Ruby was there licking his face, almost trying to revive him,” O’Neil said.
He marked the location time as 2:23 p.m., the same as his badge number.
The coincidence didn’t stop there, O’Neil said.
O’Neil approached the door of the missing youth’s mother and informed her that they found her son and he was going to be OK. Crying, the mother asked if the police used a search and rescue crew, and if they’d heard of a dog name Ruby.
“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t understand at the time why she was asking me. It turns out she trained him. She never gave up on him. It was overwhelming. The dog she never gave up on ended up repaying her and saving her son’s life,” O’Neil said.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reported on O’Neil and Ruby’s story in 2018, when she won the Search Rescue Dog of the Year Award. O’Neil said he’s always wanted to be a K9 officer, with hopes of leading the pack one day. After receiving the award, a film producer approached him about making his story into a movie. They chatted, the movie was picked up by Hallmark, and sold to Netflix.
“There are no embellishments. All these things happened. It’s a great story about how if you don’t give up on a dog, or your dreams, it can come true,” O’Neil said.
Now, O’Neil is working on the next generation of Rhode Island State Police K9s. He was promoted to corporal in 2020 and leads the K9 division and training for the department. He’s got 17 dogs and handlers under his command, with a variety of specialties including search and rescue, drugs and narcotics, explosive detection, accelerant detection, and comfort dogs for the special victims unit.
O’Neil said he is proud to share his story to give hope and appreciation to police across the country, and to bring credit to K9s and handlers.
“This is the type of movie that needs to be shown that police are good people. Humans who signed up for the job so they could help people. And dogs are another tool to do our job,” O’Neil said.
Now, at 11 years old, after working countless search and rescue missions, Ruby is slowing down. O’Neil said she probably has about four to five more working years in her before she can retire and stay home with his family.
Ruby’s success story is a testament to how work and dedication can change the trajectory for the life of a rescue dog, O’Neil said. Because of her, O’Neil said his new search and rescue trainee, Koda, was also a rescue.
“All it takes is time and patience,” he said.
