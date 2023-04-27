GLOCESTER – Glocester taxpayers will have another opportunity to work on the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget after the Town Council made cuts to lower the tax levy, or total amount to be collected in taxes.
The council made several cuts in department spending, including in public safety, the Department of Public Works, the Senior Center, operational expenses and aid requests to combat a 2.9 percent increase in the levy.
Kristy Bonoyer of the Budget Board said they asked department heads what funding was necessary to keep, and developed a “wish list.” She said a school ski trip was cut, the Police Department will receive only one of the two requested police cars, and the chief’s salary was cut.
“There could be (many) more cuts,” she said, adding that the town will continue to run well.
Bonoyer said that in trying times, the Glocester community comes together to help and volunteer when necessary. She said the cuts are not necessarily due to hardship, and will not last forever.
During the April 20 meeting, the Town Council continued a public hearing from two nights before on the budget. Kathy LaMontagne from the Finance Department said the council will hear the budget again on May 4, where it can be adjusted and changed.
LaMontagne noted that the May 4 hearing will be taxpayers’ last chance to make any adjustments to the budget. Voters can choose to approve or reject the proposed budget on May 23 during an all-day referendum.
The increase in the levy will further burden the taxpayer, said Finance Director Adam Muccino; last year’s statistical revaluation increased property values in Glocester.
That revaluation will lower the tax rate, which was $18.69 per $1,000 of assessed residential property value in 2022. Muccino said he anticipates the tax rate to be between $12.93 and $13.50 per $1,000 of assessed residential value. He explained that as the houses are worth more, the rate will go down as required by law. The initially proposed tax levy was $24,830,496 and has since changed.
LaMontagne said the council is waiting for any final appeals on revaluations to come in before setting the tax rate. Those are being done this week, she said.
The lowered budget, which Muccino worked on over the weekend on a per diem basis after resigning as Glocester’s finance director as of April 21, has yet to be released.
With the additional cuts made last week, the total budget is $25,093,926, down from $25,837,003, which was a 3 percent increase.
