GLOCESTER – It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes the Glocester Village Common of Rhode Island to help continue good quality of life for senior citizens in town.
The Glocester Village Common is a collaborative of volunteers who help members with transportation, home social visits, friendly calls, handy-work at home and in the yard, errands, administrative work and more.
The Village Common of Rhode Island is a non-profit collection of four communities, including Barrington, Edgewood, Providence and Westerly, providing practical and social support to older adults so they can continue to live full lives at home.
Melissa Bouvier of the Glocester Senior Center said she learned of the Village Common of Rhode Island when looking into getting help with transportation for seniors at the center. Research began pre-pandemic, and came to a halt along with most senior center activities.
Glocester has an aging population where around 64 percent of residents are seniors, and Village Common will help seniors ages 60 years and older.
Bouvier said once things started running again at the center, she approached the Town Council for help starting a Village Common in Glocester. She discovered that it does not need government assistance or approval, and started a steering committee with several members of the community. Village Common is not associated with the Senior Center, though the council allows the committee to hold meetings there.
Co-chairpersons Karen Emond and Betsy Kawal spent the last year helping Bouvier in organizing the Glocester Village Common, and are now reaching out to the community to get more volunteers and members.
“We’re getting close now. We’re at the point where we are looking for members,” Bouvier said, adding there are 18 volunteers to this point.
Bouvier said volunteers will help with simple things such as changing a lightbulb, taking out an air conditioning unit, or making friendly phone calls. Once the program is up and running, events will likely include an open night at a restaurant where members have dinner together or sunset viewings similar to what other chapters do.
Next steps, Bouvier said, include getting out into the community to spread the word, including an informational meeting at the Senior Center on April 20.
“We want to speak with people who could use a little help,” she said.
As center director, Bouvier said she sees the need for more senior help in the community. She said some seniors feel like burdens to their family, and they stop asking for help. During the pandemic, the loneliness, solitude and isolation of some seniors were apparent, she added. Though things are back up and running at the center, Bouvier said the need is still there.
“There is a hopelessness of not being able to help yourself or on my end, to help people,” she said.
Emond said people can be both volunteers and members. She said it is important to note that the program is a membership organization, and not a social service. There is a fee to join the Village Common, though it is on a sliding scale based on what the member feels they can afford, said Emond. Money for the program comes from fundraising and grants, she said.
“The main goal of the Village Common, Glocester Village is to help the aging residents to remain in their home as long as possible and get help from neighbors,” Bouvier said.
All members and volunteers are fully vetted, Emond said, including a background check. Drivers need to submit their license, registration and driving record, she added.
Once started, a member may call into the Village Common with a task they need help with, and the call operator will send out a message to volunteers willing to assist.
“It takes a village. That’s the whole theory behind it. Volunteers can pick here and there. Together, we get it done,” Bouvier said.
Steering Committee member Avi Cook said Glocester is just “a spoke on the wheel” of Village Common of Rhode Island. She said volunteers can choose where they want to travel to help, but membership for the Glocester Village Common is for Glocester residents only.
For more information or to join as a Village Common volunteer or member, call 401-441-5240 or email glocester@villagecommonri.org. Visit www.villagecommonri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.