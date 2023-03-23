GLOCESTER – Melanie Lawton says she was returning from a weekend away with a terminally ill family member when she saw that multiple old vehicles were missing from her grandparents’ property on Snake Hill Road.
Lawton told The Valley Breeze & Observer she wants to raise awareness for others about what happened to her last week to prevent it from happening to someone else. She said neighbors and homeowners should keep a watchful eye, and if they see something suspicious, speak up.
“We are lucky. All our neighbors had seen what happened and were able to make a timeline of what happened, when and how,” Lawton said.
Her parents live next door to her grandparents, and hadn’t noticed the cars being missing yet. Her grandmother recently died, and the home was in the probate process. The family was not moving the cars, and no one was in the home keeping an eye on things.
“Apparently, someone decided to help themselves to five scrap cars from her lawn,” Lawton said.
When Lawton reached out to Glocester police to report the robbery, she said they had a hunch on who did it. Police followed every lead, and listened to her neighbors’ witness accounts. By the time Lawton found the cars at a junkyard less than a day after they were taken, the five cars were already crushed.
“This is the second or third time he’s done it in Glocester. There’s no video of it, so he just keeps getting away with it,” Lawton said.
Neighbor accounts confirmed that several flatbed trucks labeled “You Call We Haul” on the side were seen with vehicles on them over the weekend.
Lawton matched the description of the driver from neighbors’ accounts with pictures of the owner of the North Providence You Call We Haul, RD Diaz. She said she suspected he took them from her grandmother’s yard knowingly, in an “ask for forgiveness, not permission” type deal.
While the cars needed to be scrapped eventually, the family wanted to go through them for any sentimental items. Now, said Lawton, that chance has been taken from them, though Diaz did end up paying them something for the vehicles.
“It wasn’t the end of the world. We were going to scrap them anyway. I still felt violated, and we would have liked to go through them first. We have no way of knowing if we got the full value,” Lawton said.
In the end, Lawton said, her family decided not to press charges against You Call We Haul. She said there was no photo or video evidence of the cars being taken off the property. Also, though Diaz admitted to taking the cars, he said he thought it was on the “up and up.”
“It’s ridiculous. It’s scary. It’s frightening. It’s wrong. But it’s not worth any more of our time fighting in court,” Lawton said.
Lawton said she just doesn’t want this situation to happen to anyone else. She said she’s worried the junk car service will continue picking up cars without permission.
Diaz, however, tells The Breeze he is ready to “change my business model.” He said he is taking this as a learning lesson, and will no longer accept vehicles without running a vehicle identification number check and checking it against an ID.
Diaz said he was just as put out by the car removal as Lawton. He said a man from Providence asked the junk removal service to come to the Glocester home to remove the cars.
He said he paid the man between $200 and $300 for each of the vehicles before spending a full day of work removing the five vehicles. After that, he said, he brought the collection of cars to a junkyard, where he was paid for the scrap value of each car.
Diaz paid the Lawton family around $2,500 for the five cars, according to Lawton. Initially, she said Diaz offered her a lower price, but Glocester police informed the family that they had the right to the full value Diaz received on the property.
The business owner said it is typical to go pick up junk cars from a home when no one is home.
He said removal service ended up costing him both for paying the man from Providence and returning 100 percent of the profit to Lawton’s family.
“It was a lose-lose for us. We lost any profit and a day’s worth of work,” he said.
He said he hoped to speak with Lawton personally to clear up any misunderstanding, but she does not want to speak with him. All he can do, he said, is follow police instructions on returning any property that remained and handing over profits.
“We looked stupid,” he said.
Diaz said he saw Lawton’s Facebook post and is trying to clear up what happened on his end. As for the “Providence Man” who tipped him off about the junk cars, he said he gave police all the information that he knew.
“I hope they catch him before this happens to someone else,” he said.
Diaz said what happened to the Lawton family is unfortunate, and said it happened to him as well. At the end of the day, he maintains, he was held accountable for another person’s wrongdoing, and he made amends.
“The whole service was free. There is no way we’d steal,” he said.
No way he would steal, but he did. Never verified a thing. Just took, and interestingly, when they were out of town! What a coincidence! And how he keeps getting away with it is that people do not press charges. Well, maybe that needs to change, so his manipulative tactics will change.
