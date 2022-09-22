Mo Guernon, left, with Loris Serafini, curator of the Papa Luciani Museum and member of the Pope John Paul I Foundation, created by Pope Francis, at St. Peter’s Basilica during the Pope’s beatification ceremony on Sept. 4.
GLOCESTER – When Glocester’s Mo Guernon saw Pope John Paul I become elected in August 1978, the then self-described lapsed Catholic felt something that touched his heart in a way he never felt before, beginning a journey writing about the pope’s life, which he is now turning into a book.
Guernon, 70, traveled to St. Peter’s Basilica to witness the Sept. 4 beatification of Pope John Paul I, also known as Papa Luciani in Italy.
“It was a really emotional moment for me, being there, seeing it all,” Guernon said.
Beatification is the second step in a three-step process to make a person a saint in the Catholic Church, and gave the Italian-born Albino Luciani the title of blessed.
Guernon said that beatification and canonization is a lengthy process that takes several years of research that is later posed against “devil’s advocates” to try to dispel a possible miracle. Being blessed means a miracle is validated by the church and that the candidate led an exemplary life in terms of practicing cardinal virtues.
“The church recognizes that miracles don’t happen all the time,” Guernon said.
In Luciani’s case, the Catholic Church aims to prove through a rigorous process that a young girl’s miraculous cure of an illness was a miracle facilitated by him.
Guernon said though raised Catholic, he hadn’t been as involved in the church as he was when he was younger. He was 26 in 1978, and decided to watch the TV program announcing the new pope.
“When he came out at the central balcony of the Basilica, I was completely awestruck,” he said.
Luciani had not even said a word yet, and Guernon said he was entranced by the man. He said there was something transcendent in his smile and gestures that “just touched my heart in a way I could not believe.”
“I eventually regained my faith because of him,” he said.
Pope Luciani had that effect on many people, Guernon said. Also known as “the smiling pope,” he had a lasting impact much more than his mere 33 days as pope before dying unexpectedly at 65 years old.
Guernon closely followed Luciani’s 33-day pontificate, and though short, he said the memory never left him. He decided soon after that he would write Luciani’s biography.
Since then, Guernon has traveled the world to research Pope Luciani. He’s been to his hometown in the Italian Dolomite Mountains, Canale d’Agordo, to interview friends and relatives. The town hosts a museum and library dedicated to the pope, where Guernon spent days doing research in its archives.
Though Luciani had health issues, his death was sudden and unexpected and led to conspiracies that someone poisoned the religious leader. Guernon said Luciani swayed from papal norms, including not wearing a crown, preferring a small cap, and changing the language that popes used.
Guernon said he admires the life Pope Luciano lived, and said it was full of other coincidences that could be seen as miraculous.
“He’s led one of the more fascinating lives I’ve ever read about,” he said.
Luciani refused to be carried on the portable throne carried on the shoulders of church members. Guernon said he transformed the church, in many respects, into the modern church it is now.
Guernon said he has been so inspired that he’s moving past researching and into writing his manuscript. He said he hopes to see his book released in the next two years, though he said it will be rushed if Luciani’s canonization moves forward more quickly than expected.
“This is a guy who can really guide you through life through the inspiration of his own humility and selflessness,” he said.
If it helps one person find happiness or the Catholic church, Guernon said it will all be worth it.
“That’s the reason for the book. If it inspires 10 people, then I will have accomplished something,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.