NORTH PROVIDENCE – For Gloria “Gigi” McCorry, a Pawtucket native and current resident of Lincolnwood in North Providence, living a long life has been about keeping her mind sharp and living every day to its fullest. She will turn 100 years old on May 7.
McCorry, born Gloria Aveno, is the youngest of six children. She was raised in Pawtucket and lived there for some 95 years, spending about 73 years in the home her father built on Balch Street.
Both of her parents were Italian immigrants, and McCorry’s daughter, Marsha Goulet, said McCorry is very proud of her Italian heritage. Goulet recalls McCorry making her own pasta and cooking traditional Italian feasts around the holidays.
In her early years, McCorry attended Fallon Memorial School, Goff Middle School and Tolman High School before leaving at 16 years old to work in textile mills.
McCorry saved a newspaper clipping from 1938, the title of the article was “Glory to Gloria,” and it detailed her academic success.
“My mind was lightning quick,” said McCorry.
“She’s very smart and she has always been so proud of that,” Goulet said.
On June 24, 1945, McCorry married her “teenage sweetheart” Robert E. McCorry Sr. The couple had two children, Goulet and her brother, Robert E. McCorry Jr. Goulet remembers her parents being inseparable and “extremely devoted” to each other all the way up to her father’s death in 1992.
For more than 30 years, McCorry was an assistant buyer for Apex Department Store. She said there was never a day she didn’t enjoy going to work.
McCorry is a lifelong member of St. Theresa’s Church, and was a founding member of the parish school’s Mothers Club. In her spare time, she was a watercolorist, a duckpin bowler, a gardener, a sewing enthusiast, a cat lover, a crossword puzzle solver, a fashionista and an “expert knitter,” among other things.
One Christmas, about 20 years ago, McCorry knitted sweaters for nine of her great-grandchildren. Now, she has six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, ranging in age from 3 to 21.
Goulet said McCorry used to be a perfectionist, going as far as to sift the dirt over her flower garden so it looked like cocoa powder.
McCorry is well known for being a hostess. Every day at 3 p.m., Goulet told The Breeze, her mother would brew a pot of coffee and would welcome visitors with a fresh cup.
“She really was the grandam of the street… her home was open to everybody,” she said.
She also threw an annual July 4 cookout. McCorry’s home had a perfect view of the McCoy Stadium fireworks, so she would invite friends, family and neighbors to eat and watch.
For her 100th birthday, Gloria “GiGi” McCorry is celebrating with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Lincolnwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
“Family is everything to her,” Goulet said. “She’s always made every environment warm and loving.”
