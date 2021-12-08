LINCOLN – Two-year-old Logan Houle learned how to drive more quickly than most teenagers in Rhode Island, hopping into his adapted pickup truck and zooming around the parking lot at William F. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School.
Houle, who is diagnosed with cerebral palsy, was given the bright red electric truck last Thursday at no cost to his family, thanks to a group of local partners.
“I was ecstatic,” said Logan’s mother Brittney Manzi about the donation.
Logan, who lives in Warwick, was born prematurely at 27 weeks. He survived a grade 4 intraventricular hemorrhage, or brain bleed, which often results in cerebral palsy. Logan was diagnosed with spastic CP, and is paralyzed on the right side of his body.
Manzi explained that Logan’s diagnoses cause him to clench his right hand, limiting its use. He attends physical and occupational therapy two to three times per week.
“He does an amazing job with everything,” Manzi said. “He always has a big smile on his face.”
Through one of Logan’s therapists, Manzi learned of the Go, Baby, Go! program, which provides modified, ride-on cars to young children with disabilities so they can move around independently.
She said she was shocked to learn her family was selected for a car.
“Two weeks later, I got a call while feeding Logan. They said they had a car available for us … I was completely overwhelmed with emotion,” she said.
The Go, Baby, Go program is run locally through the New England Institute of Technology.
Typically, students at NEIT help to modify the cars. As the local program expands, they’re teaming up with high schools such as Davies to offer students opportunities to make a difference outside of the classroom.
Pre-engineering students at Davies were tasked with making adaptations to the car.
The truck is powered by a button on the steering wheel rather than a floor pedal. In addition, students added a kill switch to the back of the truck, so Houle’s supervisors can easily shut things down if he’s feeling the need for speed under unsafe conditions. Finally, the truck was tricked out with a few bumper stickers, including the Davies logo.
The students, who live in Pawtucket, handed over the figurative keys last Thursday, Dec. 2. Logan took off, doing donuts while his mom and dad, Tyler Houle, supervised.
“It’s a really good feeling,” said student Axcell Collins-Mena, who said he’s excited to continue the program.
Christian Semedo said it fills them with joy to know the car will make a difference in Logan’s life. “And we get to actually see the family this time. It’s something to remember,” he said.
“It’s great to see him operate the vehicle,” said classmate Jayden Medeiros.
This is the second adapted vehicle the Davies students have worked on. The first was donated to a clinic in Cranston. The goal is to complete 20 cars in the next year and a half, said Davies supervisor of career and technical education Susan Votto.
They already have a third car ready to go.
Rick Linet told The Breeze he was inspired to help bring the program to Rhode Island after seeing a Facebook post about the University of Delaware’s Go, Baby, Go! program a few years ago.
Cyndi Fuchs, an occupational therapist and assistant professor in the occupational therapy department at the NEIT, helped establish the program there.
Go, Baby, Go! is funded largely by sponsors. Logan’s car was sponsored by Flood Auto Group, which funded the cars and equipment to make the necessary modifications.
Flood Ford’s service manager Eric Lacey said they’re always looking to help programs that make a difference in people’s lives. “With this program, seeing how this donation can change someone’s life — it’s great to be able to see the smile on their face.”
Fuchs said Go, Baby, Go! welcomes additional sponsors to help purchase and adapt the vehicles. Moreso, she said they’re seeking families to help. That is: children to receive the donated cars.
“We need kids to take the cars,” she said. They’ve made vehicles for children ages eight months to 10 years old. The only limit, she said, is that they are shorter than 47 inches and have some mobility-related issues.
“It’s really important for kids to be given the opportunity to move on their own,” she said, noting that often wheelchairs, walkers and other aids are expensive and not covered by insurance. There are no commercially available devices for children with mobility issues to get around on their own.
The modified cars cost about $100, with electrical switches and other modifications, including seating support and padding, bring the total cost to about $200.
