WOONSOCKET – Sathuan Sa, of EJS Investments Inc., is planning residential redevelopment of the former Ballou Home for the Aged, at 60 Mendon Road.
Sa, who has residential developments across the state, would need zoning relief for such a purpose, said Eric Schultheis, of selling broker Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.
If Sa’s plan A doesn’t work out after he takes his best shot at it, said Schultheis, his backup plan is to use it in its former capacity as a nursing home.
Sa could not be reached by phone this week.
It was announced two weeks ago that the former 43-bed skilled nursing center in the 21,438-square-foot building on 1.53 acres of land had been sold to EJS Investments for $1 million. It is located just north of the RT-114 intersection, at Diamond Hill Road and Mendon Road, on the Massachusetts state line.
The buyers were represented by Danielle Armstrong of Broadway Real Estate.
The city’s property tax database has the land and building valued at nearly $1.13 million. The current facility was built in 1967, according to the database. The property is currently in an R2 low-density single-family zone.
Among Sa’s other proposed projects is The Post on Main, a plan in East Greenwich to redevelop a former American Legion Hall as a 30-unit multi-family residential project.
The Ballou Home was closed down amid financial losses last year after representatives from the nonprofit nursing home said they had a proposed sale rejected by Rhode Island Department of Health.
It's a beautiful property ...Has a classy look to it ...
