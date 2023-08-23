PAWTUCKET – Future stadium parking continues to be a looming source of concern for residents in the neighborhood of the in-progress Tidewater Landing project, but city officials say there’s plenty of time to get the plan right.
The soccer stadium won’t be ready until the 2025 season, officials emphasize, and there’s a plan in place to have both short-term and long-term parking solutions ready to go by then.
Roger Theroux of Mulberry Street, six streets over from Taft Street where the stadium will be located, said he recently had a conversation with Mayor Donald Grebien where Grebien stated that now that the stadium project is back on track, officials can start looking at parking.
“I thought this project and all the money that had been discussed would be the package,” he said. “Well they discussed parking, but that was it.”
He suggested that additional money will be needed so the city can redesign streets for better access as well as buy up property to obtain the necessary parking, taking property off the tax rolls.
“I thought this stadium deal was a complete picture, guess not,” he said.
Officials this week said the bulk of needed parking will be met through agreements between the developer and the city and the developer and private property owners.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for Grebien, said parking is in the developer’s event-day operations plan, including parking for various events that will be programmed with the stadium throughout the year.
“An interim plan was approved with the phase 1A (stadium) final plan approval at the city, with the condition that the final parking/operations plan would be provided, reviewed, and approved by the city prior to the stadium’s certificate of occupancy,” she said.
Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo said the city will be entering license agreements with the stadium for city-owned lots during game times. There’s a “great deal of surface lot area” between Apex and City Hall, he said, and in the short-term, there is probably also some parking on the Division Street side of the Pawtucket River. Eventually, he said, long-term structured parking, including a parking garage, are in the plans, with a pedestrian bridge across the river connecting people from the Division Street side to the stadium site.
“Very much priority one is making sure the neighborhood doesn’t become overburdened by parking and congestion,” Zelazo told The Breeze.
Voll said that developer Fortuitous Partners, working with their parking vendor LAZ Parking, is compiling agreements with owners of parking lots within proximity of the stadium to finalize the plan for city review.
“Additionally, the city’s Planning Department is preparing a request for proposals to hire a parking management consultant to review, analyze, and provide recommendations on existing parking management in/near the city’s downtown, which would likely include the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development near the train station) area, the downtown, and parking near the stadium,” she said.
Asked how much city acquisition of properties might be needed, she said she’s pretty sure that’s still being assessed.
The Breeze reported two years ago, when the plan was still to open the stadium this year, that a long-term study on parking for the 11,000-seat stadium found 2,357 public parking spots in the area of the stadium, and more than 1,000 on site, with peak demand for stadium events estimated at 4,500. The 4,500 spots assumes auto-centric parking demand and is on the high end of estimates, they said at the time.
LAZ Parking allows people to reserve their parking spots ahead of time, reducing frustration.
