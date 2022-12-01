SCITUATE – Scituate High School and Middle School have welcomed Jennifer Goffe as assistant vice principal of schools, and her focus is on teaching and learning.

Goffe previously worked for Cumberland middle schools as an English language arts teacher for 10 years, and made the switch to administration in Scituate after earning her master’s degree in education and leadership from Providence College.

