SCITUATE – Scituate High School and Middle School have welcomed Jennifer Goffe as assistant vice principal of schools, and her focus is on teaching and learning.
Goffe previously worked for Cumberland middle schools as an English language arts teacher for 10 years, and made the switch to administration in Scituate after earning her master’s degree in education and leadership from Providence College.
Goffe said she loves Scituate’s small community, which she said is full of great students, teachers, administrators, parents and staff.
“I’m excited to be a part of the team,” she said.
In the past month, Goffe said she’s worked with High School Principal Michael Hassell and Middle School Principal Dana Morel to see what is working well in the school and see where they can dig around to see where they can grow.
Goffe said she worked with curriculum mapping in the past, and will use her experience to focus on teaching and learning in the district. She said she still needs to familiarize herself with the curriculum and the district, and she is excited to start.
She said she hopes to work on core content areas to make sure everyone is on board as a district. For now, Goffe said she is delving into data and test scores to see where the next steps are and where Scituate can grow as a district.
“I’m digging in and seeing where changes can be made and working together as a team. Working together and collaborating is important,” Goffe said.
She said she is concerned about COVID gaps in the district that are happening nationwide. The district is trying to play catch-up by focusing on areas where students need support. Goffe said she is still analyzing data and sharing information to see how those areas can be addressed.
“We have a small school and there are smaller teams here. We can have those conversations and look at where we need to focus,” Goffe said.
Like many other schools in the state, Scituate needs improvement on ELA according to the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System.
“We definitely need more support in English language arts right now,” Goffe said.
She said this year, Scituate High School is implementing a new curriculum in ELA starting in grade 9.
Goffe said she hopes to stay in the district for a long time. She said Scituate is her second career after her time in Cumberland schools. She said after earning her undergraduate degree in English from Rhode Island College, she took a 10-year hiatus to stay home with her children.
Now, two of three of her children are in college, with the youngest a senior in high school.
Goffe received a teaching certificate from PC, returning to the college while teaching in Cumberland to earn her master’s degree in education and leadership.
Hassell said the district is excited to have Goffe and said she will be a great addition to the school.
“Her passion for education and providing students with healthy, rigorous learning opportunities will be a huge benefit for our students here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.