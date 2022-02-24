WOONSOCKET – A GoFundMe has been created for the victims of a vicious fire that engulfed their home on Grove Street on Monday.
Woonsocket Fire and other first responders raced to the family’s aid just after noon. The residents, Melissa Salois and her two children, ages 9 and 14, were rescued from the home, along with two puppies of a litter. Not all animals were able to be rescued.
Salois and her children were discharged from the hospital the night of the fire.
Charline Bridges, a friend of Salois, began a GoFundMe shortly after the torrent was under control.
Bridges told The Breeze that Salois is “the kind of person who could have nothing and still give you everything she had.”
Salois has lost both parents in the past two years, as well her daughter’s father, Bridges said. “This woman does not deserve all the tragedy that she’s ever had in her life and she still gives and gives.”
“Everything they have ever owned is gone. They left the home in PJs today,” Bridges wrote in the GoFundMe’s description, titled “Mother and 2 young children lost everything.”
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the fund had raised $3,803 of its $10,000 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.