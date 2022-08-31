NORTH PROVIDENCE – Supt. Joseph Goho said he’s “pleasantly pleased” by how well prepared the district is to welcome students and staff back to school this week.
“We’re seeing on the news and reading everywhere about the teacher shortage, but we’ll been really fortunate,” he told The North Providence Breeze.
Going into the first day, he said the district has only two staff vacancies, and that those job postings just closed after they saw a significant number of applicants for each. By the time school starts, Goho said he’s confident the district will be at, or very close to, having all roles filled.
“The strange thing is, we’ve had openings in hard-to-fill areas (such as) MLL (multilingual learners), highly-specialized math and science positions at the high school, and special education throughout the district,” he said.
Goho said he braced himself for the challenges of filling those positions in light of nationwide teaching shortages, but said the district has been lucky to see a “steady stream of high-quality applications for all of our positions, including those positions that are traditionally challenging to fill.”
It’s a sign of the School Department’s good reputation, he said, noting that they’ve also seen many applicants from other districts in the state.
The two vacancies in the School Department are for an elementary social worker and 5th-grade teacher. Goho said the district saw roughly 50-60 applications for each.
His first question for candidates is why they want to work in North Providence, said Goho, since he wants to be sure they’re hiring people who are deeply invested in the community.
“I’ve had a lot of interviews with candidates from other districts who have heard about North Providence, subbed here or made connections with our staff. Consistently, I’ve heard that North Providence is a district that people want to come work in,” he said.
Building, program improvements will greet students
Offering words of welcome to new families, Goho said students can expect to be “greeted by a warm and positive school culture and climate,” with a “family-like atmosphere” and a “neighborhood school concept focusing on high-quality instruction.”
Returning students can expect a number of enhancements to the school buildings, completed over the summer using federal pandemic relief funds. New furniture has been purchased and installed in the school cafeterias and library/media centers, and the restrooms at both middle schools were renovated.
In the coming weeks, Goho said work will begin on a complete makeover of the NPHS library/media center. The work was delayed slightly due to supply chain issues.
They’ve completed safety work, Goho said, including new speed bumps and traffic-control measures in the school parking lots. They’re installing ballasts in front of the buildings and upgrading access, alongside other security upgrades.
“We have a really strong foundation for school safety in North Providence, but we want to use money from the state to take that to the next level,” he said.
The district is also using a portion of federal COVID relief money to address learning loss and increase social emotional learning supports, which includes the implementation of a district-wide SEL curriculum.
“A lot of students are coming out of the pandemic still dealing with stress and anxiety,” Goho said, adding that the SEL curriculum will help address those needs.
They’ve also increased supports for English language learners, he said, and added an elementary math interventionist to provide additional support at that level.
Goho said the district is making an effort to use federal dollars to improve the school buildings. They’ve made enhancements to technology, including expanding internet access.
“We want to keep that momentum going,” he said.
Looking ahead, Goho said school officials are excited about the opportunity to build three new elementary schools and a high school expansion. Taxpayers will be asked to vote on that bond in November.
If residents support the measure, Goho said the district will need to seek approvals this winter from the Rhode Island Department of Education and the General Assembly. If all goes as expected, he said the plan is to begin designing the new schools in the early spring.
“Every single school in the district is looking at enhancements and improvements,” he said.
No more blanket free lunches
Goho said students shoudn’t expect any major changes to their daily schedules, but warned families that school lunches will no longer be free for the entire district.
As of last week, the federal government had not expanded the free-lunch program that was introduced during the pandemic. Goho encouraged guardians to fill out and return the free-and-reduced-price lunch paperwork sent home to them for the upcoming school year.
Goho not worried about busing
Asked about bus schedules and anticipated issues with transportation to and from school, Goho said he’s confident the district is in “outstanding shape.”
“Busing will never be 100 percent perfect for the start of school,” he said, but we’re anticipating we’re fully ready.”
He said district leaders have been meeting consistently with members of the bus company, Durham School Services, since April to ensure they have an accurate list of stops, streamlined routes, and effective service.
Overall, he said, the district is moving in a positive direction as it enters the 2022-2023 school year. There were close to 400 new student registrations over the summer, meaning the buses are full and most schools are close to their enrollment capacity.
“People are excited about the diminishing effect of COVID,” he said.
