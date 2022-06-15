NORTH PROVIDENCE – Students at Birchwood Middle School are getting a hands-on education in the school’s new greenhouse, developing complex hydroponic systems and following closely along to see which growing methods work best.
They showed off the space during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Birchwood last Wednesday, June 8, which culminated several years of planning, funding and building the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) greenhouse.
Mayor Charles Lombardi thanked everyone for making the greenhouse a reality and giving another educational opportunity for the students in North Providence to take advantage of.
“This is a first,” he said, joking. “I want to see if I can come back and get some tomatoes.”
He was able to leave with tomato and basil plants.
The journey to build a greenhouse at Birchwood started when Agro-STEAM teacher Katharine Bowers applied and was granted a $41,795 Champlin Foundation grant to fund the project.
Dino Jacavone, owner of Jacavone Construction Corp. and Jacavone Garden Center in Johnston, volunteered to build structure for free, allowing the school to add “all the bells and whistles,” Principal Brian Gilmore said during the school’s June 2019 groundbreaking.
The pandemic put a snag in their plans and delayed construction, but the STEAM greenhouse is fully functional now. Along with construction services, plants were donated to the greenhouse. The town is supplying water and heat.
“The finished product was well worth the wait. It was definitely a long process, but we had a lot of help to be able to have our greenhouse here today,” Gilmore said, thanking Bowers, Champlin, Jacavone and Robert D’Angelo for their time and resources.
Gilmore said it’s more than a greenhouse, but a learning space where students can get their hands dirty and gain firsthand experience. They’re already growing a variety of plants and vegetables using different methods, calculating their nutrient levels and determining their viability.
They plan to donate vegetables to local food banks. That effort, Gilmore said, compliments Birchwood’s student-run program to cut-down on food waste. Students have been sorting discarded cafeteria items and calculating their environmental footprint at the end of each month.
Patricia Oussi, a 7th-grader who was principal for the day during last Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting event, said she’s “always smiling” in her STEAM class, where they’re learning about the benefits plants can provide.
“It’s been such a fun time in this class, and it’s been great having hands-on experience,” she said.
Representatives from Get Food Smart RI and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and R.I. Schools Recycling Club congratulated Birchwood on its efforts to reduce food waste.
Since last September, they diverted an estimated 9,534 pounds of organic waste from the landfill and donated more than 800 pounds of extra food to a local pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.