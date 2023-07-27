WOONSOCKET – The day after it arrived, representatives from The Source Ministries were training members of Community Care Alliance to operate the new Dignity Bus at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St.

The bus for the homeless arrived in the city early last Wednesday, July 19, after traveling from Vero Beach, Fla. with a three-person crew including the executive director of The Source, and was welcomed by members of the City Council, as well as Sen. Roger Picard, State Rep. Jon Brien, and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

Tags

(2) comments

Donny S
Donny S

I respectfully disagree with this bus. This is not helping the issue of mental health or addiction, it's enabling the problem. The article states training for the care takers of the bus. This should have been in place prior to the arrival. The intense rush to get the bus was not needed. A delay in the arrival of the bus would have allowed time for training and preparation for the upcoming colder months. The money already spent and the future expenses could have gone to more suitable 4 wall structure/permanent building, no frills needed. This is just a trendy trick to get attention for Gonzalez to have a platform to run for mayor or a higher political seat. Once she moves on the bus will drive away leaving the people the bus "helped" demanding something that was warranted in the first place.

Report Add Reply
Birdie
Birdie

Well said. Having worked with homeless and poor families, and free clinics, what I overwhelmingly saw, was an issue of entitlement. Many were lazy, did not want to work and pay taxes and be productive. Some did want to advance and seek help. And many sifted through the gifts of churches and threw aside and critiqued in negative fashion, the gifting they were receiving such as clean clothes and food. Get in the trenches and you will see the manipulation and feelings of entitlement the majority have. Very hard to work with this knowing you are being taken advantage of.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.