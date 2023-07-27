Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says the bus will help give people a sense of self-esteem and a better place in life. She stressed, however, that simply providing a place for people to sleep will not end the problems of homelessness.
WOONSOCKET – The day after it arrived, representatives from The Source Ministries were training members of Community Care Alliance to operate the new Dignity Bus at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St.
The bus for the homeless arrived in the city early last Wednesday, July 19, after traveling from Vero Beach, Fla. with a three-person crew including the executive director of The Source, and was welcomed by members of the City Council, as well as Sen. Roger Picard, State Rep. Jon Brien, and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
Late last month, the City Council unanimously approved $150,000 for operational costs of the bus, with the Rhode Island Foundation chipping in more than $90,000 for additional expenses. State officials had declined a chance to purchase the bus, but Councilor Valerie Gonzalez then pushed for the city to still acquire it.
“I want to remind everyone that we are not looking to just give someone a place to rest their heads, we are looking to change the system in Woonsocket,” Gonzalez told The Breeze.
The training that members of Community Care Alliance are undergoing will encompass a whole different mindset on how the city services the homeless community, according to Gonzalez, with emphasis on directing homeless people to CCA programs and reintegrating people back into society.
Gonzalez said the bus is a new way to tackle the issue of homelessness at a time the system that society has in place is continuing to produce more and more homeless individuals.
When the bus is close to fully operating, said Gonzalez, The Source will return to train members at CCA and will be present at a future Community Task Force Meeting.
There was talk that CCA would start by helping individual men and not mixing families with individuals, but Gonzalez said those details and others need to be ironed out at an Aug. 1 meeting.
“The acquisition happened rather quickly, yet the culture and systems are what will determine its success,” she said. “That requires much time and careful consideration.”
She emphasized that it’s only been a month since the city got involved.
“It brings a great sense of pride, a great sense of excitement of how were going to reach out and help those who are in need of help to at least have, if nothing else, a good night’s sleep, which i think will bring honor and dignity to them to give them hope as they continue to move through their struggles in life,” said Thomas Gray, a member of the Community Task Force.
Gray is also a deacon at St. James Baptist Church in Woonsocket, one of several churches being pulled in to help tackle the city’s issues with homelessness.
“One word I can use just by seeing this bus here, if I had to use one word, it would be the word of hope,” he said.
Some of the city’s past efforts to remove homeless encampments and house homeless people in hotels have often been met with criticism, and officials have said they hope taking a new direction will help change the narrative.
I respectfully disagree with this bus. This is not helping the issue of mental health or addiction, it's enabling the problem. The article states training for the care takers of the bus. This should have been in place prior to the arrival. The intense rush to get the bus was not needed. A delay in the arrival of the bus would have allowed time for training and preparation for the upcoming colder months. The money already spent and the future expenses could have gone to more suitable 4 wall structure/permanent building, no frills needed. This is just a trendy trick to get attention for Gonzalez to have a platform to run for mayor or a higher political seat. Once she moves on the bus will drive away leaving the people the bus "helped" demanding something that was warranted in the first place.
Well said. Having worked with homeless and poor families, and free clinics, what I overwhelmingly saw, was an issue of entitlement. Many were lazy, did not want to work and pay taxes and be productive. Some did want to advance and seek help. And many sifted through the gifts of churches and threw aside and critiqued in negative fashion, the gifting they were receiving such as clean clothes and food. Get in the trenches and you will see the manipulation and feelings of entitlement the majority have. Very hard to work with this knowing you are being taken advantage of.
