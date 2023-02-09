WOONSOCKET – Valerie Gonzalez is in the unique position of looking at Woonsocket’s problems from both a church and state perspective, serving as vice president of the Woonsocket City Council and as pastor of Vida Church.

Gonzalez told The Breeze she was discussing the need for the city to have a task force dedicated to social issues even before she ran for re-election last fall.

Jim Cournoyer
Jim Cournoyer

Of course the challenge is a Mayor who has demonstrated no ability or desire whatsoever to work cooperatively and collaboratively with anyone.

If the Councilwoman was honest, she would acknowledge that the Mayor took unreasonable actions in connection with the destruction of a homeless encampment WITHOUT any discussion with the City Council (they were all blind-sided) and without any discussion & coordiantion with the local non-profits, such as CCA, who on the front lines dealing with these issues. Coordinating with the State and securing rooms at the Armory in Cranston is NOT a substitute for coordinating with the locals.

The same goes for the "cease and desist immeadiately" order for the mobile clinic. No coordination or discussion with the City Council and/or CCA / Thundermist prior to taking such aggressive action. The mayor tried to back-track with a suggestion that her concern was for the individuals that made use of the facility ... saying it was in a "fish bowl" and that her concern was that the people that use the facility would be embarrassed and humiliated. Yea, right. Yet she offered zero alternative. And by the way, will the various CVS stores be receiving a cease & desist order, as the administer shots (in public) for COVID, flu, etc. Will the RI Bloodcenter mobile unit be prohibited from entering Woonsocket?

That said, what is the status of the Councilwoman's efforts regarding the Taxes. She asked for the data back in early September. She said she was going to arrange meetings with the Tax Assessor, Council, etc. to address. Any update on that "task force"?

Automaton Hunter
Automaton Hunter

Strange...when I seek to help the homeless, I go where they are and attempt to help in any number of ways rather than endlessly talking in circles at repeated meetings that have so far, accomplished ZERO.

Woonsocket's elected officials always remind me of working for the state and a framed picture of a meeting with the caption "Let's have a meeting to address all the things we are not going to do anything about" on my desk.

It's Feb 2023. Simply pay attention to see what Woonsocket's elected officials have actually done for the homeless when Feb 2024 comes.

.

James Peters
James Peters

Woonsocket's elected officials need to accept the fact that it's too expensive to live here. That would be a good first step.

Will it happen? NOPE.

