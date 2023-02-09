WOONSOCKET – Valerie Gonzalez is in the unique position of looking at Woonsocket’s problems from both a church and state perspective, serving as vice president of the Woonsocket City Council and as pastor of Vida Church.
Gonzalez told The Breeze she was discussing the need for the city to have a task force dedicated to social issues even before she ran for re-election last fall.
“It can’t be limited to homelessness,” said Gonzalez. She mentions other issues that the city is facing, including drug addiction, domestic abuse, and lack of affordable housing.
Recently, Woonsocket has seen the effects of all three of those issues. The recent murder of Joseph Pamula, allegedly at the hands of his daughter is an example of the domestic violence problem in a city that traditionally has the highest domestic violence rates in the state.
“Domestic violence is preventable when we address the factors that make abuse more likely to happen, such as poverty and a lack of community connectedness,” stated the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence in a release on Pamula’s death.
The number of accidental drug overdose deaths in Woonsocket rose by 129 percent last year, going from 14 in 2019 to 32 in 2020, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health’s 2021 surveillance report. The Milagros Project has also been working to curb drug overdoses by putting naloxone boxes in businesses along Wood Avenue, Elm Street and Cass Avenue. The city also recently mourned the death of resident Allen Charette after he died in a park due to lack of housing.
During last week’s special council forum, homeless advocates addressed challenges related to homelessness following the city’s controversial handling of the issue over the previous month.
During that meeting, Gonzalez mentioned the ability to use city funding to create a task force to help connect a flow of volunteers to help non-profits. During last week’s cold weather blast, members of St. James Episcopal Church came together with the Milagros Project and Community Care Alliance to provide an emergency warming shelter for homeless residents. Members of Gonzalez’s Vida Church also helped volunteer.
Gonzalez said it was like “a little symphony” watching everyone come together, from St. James Church providing the space, to the Milagros Project and CCA providing essentials and people to help out that weekend. The task force would work together to provide similar opportunities such as what happened last weekend to help provide positive change for the city, she said.
Gonzalez said she spoke to a family including a young girl who had taken shelter last weekend who noticed the effort volunteers were making in helping them stay safe from the cold.
“We had two pastors that did a shift, then there’s a pastor who found themselves homeless because of something that happened with their buildings. So we’ve taken them into our church, and he volunteered too,” he said.
According to Gonzalez, the task force would be made up of the administration, a couple of council members, the faith community, and members of nonprofit organizations such as Thundermist and Community Care Alliance, providing more volunteer opportunities and guiding the effort to help people find housing. The group would help city residents who don’t always know how to contribute, she said.
“Whether it is a page in our city website dedicated to volunteers where we would list all the areas of need for volunteers, I think it’s important to invest into training volunteers,” said Gonzalez, referencing emergency responders such as on-call firefighters who are able to come and do the job if needed.
Gonzalez said council members stepped in to help find volunteers and essentials.
Gonzalez said she hopes everyone can come to the table and put the pieces of the puzzle together to figure out how to combat some of these issues. The task force would begin to meet twice each month once formed.
(3) comments
Of course the challenge is a Mayor who has demonstrated no ability or desire whatsoever to work cooperatively and collaboratively with anyone.
If the Councilwoman was honest, she would acknowledge that the Mayor took unreasonable actions in connection with the destruction of a homeless encampment WITHOUT any discussion with the City Council (they were all blind-sided) and without any discussion & coordiantion with the local non-profits, such as CCA, who on the front lines dealing with these issues. Coordinating with the State and securing rooms at the Armory in Cranston is NOT a substitute for coordinating with the locals.
The same goes for the "cease and desist immeadiately" order for the mobile clinic. No coordination or discussion with the City Council and/or CCA / Thundermist prior to taking such aggressive action. The mayor tried to back-track with a suggestion that her concern was for the individuals that made use of the facility ... saying it was in a "fish bowl" and that her concern was that the people that use the facility would be embarrassed and humiliated. Yea, right. Yet she offered zero alternative. And by the way, will the various CVS stores be receiving a cease & desist order, as the administer shots (in public) for COVID, flu, etc. Will the RI Bloodcenter mobile unit be prohibited from entering Woonsocket?
That said, what is the status of the Councilwoman's efforts regarding the Taxes. She asked for the data back in early September. She said she was going to arrange meetings with the Tax Assessor, Council, etc. to address. Any update on that "task force"?
Strange...when I seek to help the homeless, I go where they are and attempt to help in any number of ways rather than endlessly talking in circles at repeated meetings that have so far, accomplished ZERO.
Woonsocket's elected officials always remind me of working for the state and a framed picture of a meeting with the caption "Let's have a meeting to address all the things we are not going to do anything about" on my desk.
It's Feb 2023. Simply pay attention to see what Woonsocket's elected officials have actually done for the homeless when Feb 2024 comes.
.
Woonsocket's elected officials need to accept the fact that it's too expensive to live here. That would be a good first step.
Will it happen? NOPE.
