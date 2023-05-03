NORTH PROVIDENCE – The former Friendly’s restaurant at 1833 Mineral Spring Ave., which was the last of the chain in Rhode Island when it abruptly closed in August of 2019, will soon host filming of Nickelodeon’s ”Good Burger 2”.
Pre-production crews were on site this week constructing the fictitious burger restaurant and confirmed to The Breeze that it will indeed be the site for filming. Boston Casting is currently recruiting actors and extras for the film, as confirmed by the Rhode Island Film and Television Office.
The film will star Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who also starred in the original Good Burger film, which is based off a skit from the children’s sketch comedy show “All That,” which aired on Nickelodeon in the 1990s.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that the building being constructed now for filming will eventually need to be torn down to make way for the future use of the property, a coming new car wash that previously received town approvals.
Lombardi said the town has also reached an agreement with the film producers to rent out the former public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. That agreement is set to last for the next two months.
The Breeze reported in November of 2019 that the old safety complex was used for filming of a scene in “NOS4A2.”
