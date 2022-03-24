WOONSOCKET – The students of Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School will finally have the opportunity to put on their long-awaited performance of “Peter Pan” on April 8. The students will perform for their classmates in a dress rehearsal the morning of the show, which will be available to view by livestream. The show that night will be performed to friends and family of cast members, who each had eight tickets to distribute.
This show is particularly exciting, 3rd-grade teacher Cindy Berard explained, because they were just weeks shy of performing the same production in 2020 when the COVID-19 lockdown began.
“It was very sad. The stage had props all over it when we did the massive shutdown,” she said.
“This is really our ‘Peter Pan take two,’” Berard added. Many of the same students who were in supporting roles at the time are now in lead roles.
On the day The Breeze visited rehearsal, the cast leads were in partial-costume. Eighth-graders Katie Varieur and Nick Young are Peter Pan and Captain Hook, respectively. Sixth-grader Belicia Demrest, and new student to Good Shepherd as of this year, is Wendy.
“Everyone wanted to be Hook and Peter,” Berard told The Breeze. “It really depended on who could sing.”
All students who wanted to participate in the performance were assigned a role, whether in an ensemble or with lines. Many of the students who participate in the drama programs at the school have been participating for many years.
Varieur and Young, who spoke to The Breeze together, joked about how Varieur wanted to play Hook. They both said they were excited to perform, but also nervous.
“Especially with this many lines,” Young said.
“I have 16 more lines than you, and a monologue,” Varieur pointed out.
The two have known each other for some time, growing up at Good Shepherd together. Next year, Young will be going to St. Ray’s for high school because of their drama program. Varieur will be attending the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center for their digital media program.
“It’s bittersweet that this is our last year here. A lot of people have been together since a young age,” Young said. “It’s been fun. I’m really glad that we’re able to do this play. At least we’ll be able to see our hard work on stage.”
Demrest said she didn’t think she was going to get the part of Wendy because this is her first year at the school.
“When I was little I loved to act, but never in front of people,” she said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m getting over it step-by-step.” She said that her favorite scene is the end, when the cast returns to the nursery and they sing ‘Home Sweet Home.’
The show is a musical, though it is not the Disney production of the play. The story is the pretty much the same, Berard said, but the licensing for a Disney production was more expensive.
The production was supported by parents and teachers alike. Jessica Pelissier, a mother at the school, took an involved role in directing and queuing music. Michelle Varieur, Peter Pan’s mom, helped with set design. They’ve had lots of extra time, Berard and Varieur said, laughing, and they have lots of extra props compared to their last attempt at performing Peter Pan.
