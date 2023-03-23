Allison Paeres leads the Lemon Bugs last Wednesday as they rehearse for their upcoming musical comedy, “Groovy,” to be presented on Friday, March 31 at Good Shepherd Catholic Elementary School in Woonsocket. Behind Allison are Jordan Date and Analia Duran. See story on page 4.
From left, Wesley Farley, a 3rd grade student, and Gabe Thibeault, a 5th-grade student, discuss the upcoming festival including the music, flowers and beads that will be needed. Students at Good Shepherd Elementary School, in Woonsocket, practiced their lines for the upcoming musical “Groovy” to be presented at the school on Friday, March 31. “Groovy” is a musical comedy tribute to the 60s.
WOONSOCKET – The Good Shepherd Drama Club, under the direction of Cindy Berard, Jessica Pelissier, and Michael Konnerth, will put on its seventh production on March 31, titled “Groovy!”
Amanda Farley, who serves as the choreographer and costume designer with Michelle Varieur as set design and production assistant, were also in charge of putting the show together. The musical “Groovy!” is a comedy tribute to the 1960s.
After being away for nearly two years because of COVID, the drama club returned to the stage last year to put on a performance of “Peter Pan.”
The club was founded in 2013 by Konnerth, who was assisted by Berard, a long-time teacher at Good Shepherd. In 2016, Berard approached Pelissier, a parent, and asked if she wanted to volunteer to continue the newly formed club. Pelissier and Berard have been co-directing ever since.
This year, the production team met with one another to discuss which show would engage the students and also challenge their creativity.
According to Pelissier, “Groovy!” has one of the largest casts they’ve ever had and will be one of the biggest shows they’ve ever done, with nearly 40 cast members and 11 musical numbers with choreography.
“Our cast also had to learn the historical significance of the 1960s to bring these characters to life,” she said.
The school’s production is an “all-in production,” meaning anyone who signs up will be in the show, but Pelissier said they held auditions so students would be cast appropriately. Each student was asked to prepare a 30- to 60-minute show tune/musical theater song, and to read from the script.
“This year we added a workshop for the kids to get familiar with the choreography, music, and provided them with acting tips and tricks,” Pelissier added.
“Groovy!” will make its debut Friday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. for the school community and families. Because of the popularity and size of the cast, tickets are limited to six per cast member for $5 each.
Pelissier said they hold a small raffle and a bake sale that will also help support their fine arts program at the school.
“Proceeds are used towards materials needed for band, choir and of course drama club,” she said.
Pelissier said she is passionate about bringing musical theater to students, and it has been a blessing to be a part of the project this year.
