BELLINGHAM, Mass. – A property at 202 Paine St., with a driveway fronting just over the line in Woonsocket, is available to the buyer looking to live in one of the most unique homes anywhere in the Blackstone Valley.
The yellow home, originally built in 1885 and available through the Lori Seavey Realty Team at Keller Williams Elite, is located within a stone's throw of Diamond Hill Road.
After previously being listed for more than $1 million, the home owned by Mathew Lacroix, former owner of Lacroix Furniture, is now priced at $899,900. That'll get the buyer 3,687 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and four bathrooms, on 3.44 acres abutting the New England Country Club. It is valued at $1,007,800 in Bellingham's tax database.
Set well back from the road, the home has been a frequent favorite photo subject for those passing by who can see just enough of the intricate woodwork detailing and yellow exterior through old-growth trees. Many mistakenly believe that the side visible from the main road is the front of the home, when it's actually the side.
“It's gorgeous,” Seavey said.
A snowy photo taken of the home by The Breeze in 2018 is in the owners' scrapbook today, said Seavey. She said the striking color inspired town officials to call about it because they wanted to paint Town Hall with the same paint.
A 19th century home with 21st century updates, there's an expansive granite island in a chef's kitchen, upscale appliances, and oversized windows.
“Character and elegance thoughtfully preserved and enhanced with modern amenities (make) this stunning home so inviting,” states the listing.
“So many captivating rooms impeccably designed with thoughtful features that are missing in newer homes,” it adds. “Fall in love with the oversized windows in the generous sized living room and family room, allowing the sun to stream in.”
There's floor-to-ceiling woodwork in the dining room, a spacious primary suite with separate sitting area, a spa-like bathroom, and one-of-a-kind room designs and features throughout.
There's quite a bonus nearby, with a two-story carriage home with kitchen, living room with fireplace, and three more rooms., plus a two-car garage, all “meticulously maintained.”
Stone is prevalent throughout, from the grand entrance to the huge patio, to the foundation of the main home and carriage house.
The home is next to Woonsocket's Walnut Hill Plaza, for an easy walk to the gym, local restaurants, and other stores, and it abuts the former Ballou Home, which is being redeveloped into new residential units.
