LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould says residents have no need for concern that the town won’t be able to handle a first-of-its-kind upcoming Halloween/fall event, despite continued intense interest.
Gould, responding to concerns outlined in an email sent out by 2022 mayoral opponent John Cullen and Cullen’s wife Barbara, said a whole lot of planning has already gone into making the event go as smoothly as possible, despite suggestions otherwise.
Cullen, in his letter to officials and the local media, said the Bewitched and Bedazzled event scheduled for Oct. 1 at Chase Farm on Great Road raises safety concerns.
“We support activities and events that celebrate the historical and cultural history of the town, and we owned and operated a bed and breakfast for many years that hosted and shared that cultural history,” they wrote this week. “While we have every wish for successful events that celebrate the town’s history, we have concerns that we wish to bring to the attention of town officials and the townspeople based on our deep knowledge of the town and press reports about the event. Chase Farm belongs to the people of the town, and local government must protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, they added.
He mentioned an initial estimate of 20,000 people attending the event celebrating fall and the filming of the “Hocus Pocus” sequel at Chase Farm, acknowledging that the cap for tickets is now 4,000, which is still a large number of attendees.
“We are concerned about the speed at which the event has been organized and publicized,” they said, adding that they didn’t see evidence of substantial coordination or planning during a July public hearing on a permit.
The Cullens brought up concerns on crowd control, parking, traffic disruption, sanitation concerns (making sure there are enough portable toilets), disruption of neighborhood peace and quiet, strain on town resources, potential liability, and the fact that a planned movie will add complications to the event.
Gould said the town is grateful to Kathy Hartley and her group of organizers, who do a great job preserving history at landmarks along Great Road, for their work on this event. He said the town regularly deals with logistics for large events, including concerts and parades.
Gould said he appreciates that the Cullens have some concerns, but they’re being managed with partners. He said they told Hartley that she would need the 4,000-ticket cap for such an event, and said that no one without a ticket will be allowed in. There will be a law enforcement presence, he said, as well as fire, rescue, and volunteers to guide parking, traffic flow, and control access to various parts of the park.
Though the Cullens made it sound as if no planning has gone into the event, he said there’s been plenty of it, and organizers continue to revisit the plan as they move closer to the event.
A shuttle service will run from a satellite parking lot at the Community College of Rhode Island campus, said Gould, and people who park there will also need a parking pass or they’ll be turned away.
“We know what we need,” he said.
There will be a lot of advance messaging and signs placed on the day of the event, he said, including warnings of heavy traffic and that the park will be closed that day. They will reach out to a contact list of people purchasing tickets to tell them what they can and can’t do, and no-parking signs will be placed on Great Road and cars will be towed immediately if they park there.
“I would have loved it if he (Cullen) called me,” said Gould, saying he gets that there are going to be concerns, but he would hope this isn’t a campaign tactic on Cullen’s part.
“Will there be traffic that day? Absolutely,” he said, pointing out that every popular event, including the Scituate Art Festival, has heavy traffic because they’re popular family events. Oct. 1 will be a great day to highlight the Great Road campus venues, said Gould, as well as showcase the town of Lincoln and the hard work local volunteers do to preserve and share its history.
“If you don’t have a ticket, please don’t show up, because you’re going to be disappointed,” said Gould.
Where is all this planning taking place, where are all the proceeds going, and how much will these town resources cost the town?
Don't we have open meeting laws? Aren't Lincoln residents entitled to transparency?
