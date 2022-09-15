LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould says residents have no need for concern that the town won’t be able to handle a first-of-its-kind upcoming Halloween/fall event, despite continued intense interest.

Gould, responding to concerns outlined in an email sent out by 2022 mayoral opponent John Cullen and Cullen’s wife Barbara, said a whole lot of planning has already gone into making the event go as smoothly as possible, despite suggestions otherwise.

Tags

(1) comment

Lincoln247
Lincoln247

Where is all this planning taking place, where are all the proceeds going, and how much will these town resources cost the town?

Don't we have open meeting laws? Aren't Lincoln residents entitled to transparency?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.