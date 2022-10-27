LINCOLN – It’s been more than a year since Phil Gould was elected town administrator.
“I was overwhelmed and honored as we received the final numbers in that special election. Lincoln voters showed their trust and confidence in me, and I have spent the last year making sure I continue to earn that trust and confidence every day,” he said.
Gould said he is proud of his team’s accomplishments in a short time.
“We delivered a fiscally-responsible budget that met operational and capital needs while remaining mindful of our taxpayers. We secured hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and rebates to make much-needed upgrades to our sewer system and finally purchase our streetlights from National Grid. The LED streetlight conversion will save taxpayers approximately $350,000 annually,” he noted.
He said the town has also addressed critical staffing issues at the police department by introducing a lateral transfer procedure, “ensuring that we could meet the safety needs of our residents.” They rolled-out a new and improved, user-friendly town website and addressed “a rundown Department of Public Works fleet to ensure we can continue to provide top-notch services to our residents.”
“These are just a few accomplishments we have achieved this past year. Although we are off to a great start, we have only just begun,” he said.
