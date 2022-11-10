LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town.
Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
With 11 of 11 polling places reporting, Gould had raked in 76.1 percent of the total, or 6,841 votes, compared to Cullen’s 23.4 percent, or 2,102.
Gould was first elected in a special election last September, beating five candidates with 63 percent of the vote to serve the remainder of Joe Almond’s term.
“I am once again humbled and honored at the overwhelming support I received from the residents of Lincoln,” Gould said. “Just like last September, people have placed their trust in me. I will continue to work the next four years to show that their trust was well-placed.”
He thanked his wife Jill and family and friends for “helping us keep this campaign focused and on-point,” adding, “I am truly blessed and grateful and look forward to being Lincoln’s town administrator for four more years.”
Reached Tuesday morning, Cullen said, “I got 23 percent of the vote, but only 43 percent of Lincoln came out to vote. I was disappointed with that turnout.” He said he’s grateful to the voters who went to the polls and supported his candidacy and ideas.
“I’ve always been fighting for Lincoln, my entire life, as a candidate and as a citizen,” he said. “I was happy to get into the ring this year as I always have. I always run a heartfelt campaign.”
Cullen, a perennial candidate, said he won’t stop fighting for the people as a citizen.
Voters on Tuesday also decided to keep the makeup of the Lincoln Town Council the same. Two seats were contested this year, in District 1 and District 2.
District 1 Councilor Arthur “TJ” Russo, running as an independent, earned 64.2 percent of the vote against Democrat Lucas Reynolds, who ran a quiet campaign and brought in 35.1 percent of the vote.
District 2 Councilor Bruce Ogni, an independent, faced three opponents this year in Democrat Bonnie Taylor and independents John Barr III and David Hart.
Ogni came out on top with 51 percent of the vote, or 899 votes, followed by Taylor with 22.7 percent, or 400 votes, Barr with 16.1 percent, or 284 votes, and Hart with 9.7 percent, or 170 votes.
The remaining council seats belonging to independent Keith Macksoud, in District 3, Democrat Pamela Azar, District 4, and Republican Ken Pichette, District 5, were uncontested.
Also unopposed were School Committee member Mario Carreno, District 1, and newcomer Cheryl Dawn Derhagopian, District 3. There were 136 write-ins for District 5, where there were no candidates on the ballot.
For Water Commission, independents Edward Fox and Louis Long ran unopposed in Districts 1 and 5. Democrat Abigail Altabef was officially unopposed in District 1, which she won with 869 votes, or 55.1 percent, but there were 709 write-in votes, at 44.9 percent, after Ted Sliney launched a late campaign for re-election.
Lincoln voters also had a decision to make regarding cannabis licenses on Tuesday. Voters were asked to approve or reject the issuance of new licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis in the town of Lincoln. It was close, but 50.8 percent of voters, at 4,418, chose to approve cannabis licenses in town, while 49.2 percent, or 4,286, voted to reject it.
It was a good year for incumbents in the General Assembly.
In one of Lincoln’s most contentious races for Statehouse positions, Senate District 17 Republican Thomas Paolino earned 46.8 percent of the vote in his re-election campaign against Democrat Cameron Deutsch and independent John “Jack” Lyle Jr. Lyle earned 27.9 percent, while newcomer Deutsch earned 25.1 percent.
Republican Paul Santucci lost his bid for Senate District 22 to Democrat David Tikoian, who earned 53.4 percent of the vote to Santucci’s 46.3 percent.
Incumbent Rep. Gregory Costantino, a Democrat, will serve a sixth term in the House District 44 seat. After running unopposed since 2016, he earned 54 percent of the vote over Republican Peter Trementozzi, who won 45.8 percent.
In House District 45, Democrat incumbent Mia Ackerman beat Republican newcomer Alex Rando, with 55.4 percent of the vote compared to Rando’s 44.4 percent.
In House District 46, Democrat Mary Ann Shallcross Smith was re-elected with 60.9 percent of the vote against independent Angelo Kapsimalis, who earned 38.5 percent.
