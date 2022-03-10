LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould says he’s looking to update Lincoln’s comprehensive plan using money in next year’s budget.
Some might ask, what even is the comprehensive plan?
Lincoln defines the plan as “a broad strategy regarding the major areas in which town government affects the functioning of a community.” Those areas include land use, housing, economic development, natural and cultural resources, open space and recreation and municipal services.
In short, the document lays out long-term goals for the community.
“It’s the roadmap for our future,” Gould says.
Lincoln first prepared its comprehensive plan in 1974, updating the document in 1992 and 2003. Some minor changes were made in 2009, but the plan hasn’t been amended since. Rhode Island legislation requires municipalities to prepare an update every five years, meaning Lincoln is running behind schedule.
Gould says he is hoping taxpayers will approve of spending $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief funds to update the plan.
He said the old adage, “failing to plan is planning to fail’’ applies here.
“We need to take a hard look at where we are now,” he said. “There have been a lot of changes in the last 15 years in the community. Especially with COVID, we have different areas of town that used to be filled with office suites now sitting vacant because people are working remotely … we need to look at how Lincoln’s spaces are changing.”
Lincoln’s demographics have changed, too, he said, and the plan should reflect that. It should also consider the community’s priorities, shifts toward renewable energy, affordable housing opportunities and the town’s hazard mitigation plan.
“There’s been a lot of discussion lately about land use and development in town, and concern about where we’re developing and how we’re developing land, as well as ensuring our infrastructure can handle what we do,” Gould said.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi said updating the plan would also set the stage for updating Lincoln’s decades-old zoning ordinances.
The goal of Lincoln’s 2003 comprehensive plan is to maintain a balance between growth and conservation by addressing:
• Certain large parcels in town poised to “change dramatically” in the next decade;
• Ways to maintain a strong tax base;
• Strategies for reaching the town’s 30-percent open space goal;
• And actions to strengthen the character of Lincoln neighborhoods and business areas.
The document calls out specific “Areas of Planning Concern,” or APCs, which include the Lonsdale Drive-in, the Lonsdale Industrial Park, “Lincoln Park,” the National Register Historic Districts, the Moshassuck River Valley, the Gisele’s Kitchen site, the Lincoln Mall area, the south-east side of Route 116 and the Conklin Quarry area.
Many of the town’s goals that were set back in 2003 have been met. For example, Ranaldi said Lincoln Park, now Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, has been fully developed. The Lonsdale Drive-in site is part of the Blackstone Valley Bike Path, and the Gisele’s kitchen site is now a park. Lincoln Mall has also expanded in recent years.
Lincoln also hit its 30-percent open space goal last year, with the Whipple-Cullen Farm development, which preserves several acres of land on Old River Road.
Ranaldi said the focus has likely shifted away from those sites, and toward the town’s historic mill complexes.
“That’s the only land we have that can really be redeveloped,” he said. “I’d like to see Higginson Avenue to Walker Street – that whole mill complex would be a focus. The Lonsdale mill complex would be my dream.”
The process of updating the plan could take a year or more, and will include opportunities for public input.
“It’s about documenting the trends and seeing what the people want,” Ranaldi said. “If they want Lincoln to remain as is, so be it, if they want a different look or feel in town we make the necessary adjustments to our rules and regulations to follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.