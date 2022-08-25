LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould is hoping to offer informational sessions for people who are caring for senior relatives, offering various resources for support.
The idea came when a resident approached Gould for help with an aging relative who is beginning to lose their cognitive abilities. They were curious about different services, including the process for pulling a driver’s license and concerns about unlimited access to bank accounts.
“There’s a lot of information out there, but it’s not really centralized,” Gould told The Breeze this week. “These are difficult waters for people to navigate for the first time. I was trying to get information for them, and it’s not easy … we need to make it easy.”
For residents seeking more information on caring for their senior parents or relatives, “there really is nothing for people coming into that spot in their life,” Gould said. He reached out to the state’s office on healthy aging, but said they’re understaffed right now.
“There’s certainly a void,” he said. “I’d love to be able to send people somewhere.”
The Lincoln Police Department has hosted discussions about elder fraud and scams at the Senior Center, but Gould said it’s tough for caretakers to find support. In an effort to help, he’s hoping to organize panel discussions, or semi-regular informational sessions.
“I’d love to form a sort-of round table with representatives from various groups like the AARP, the Office of Healthy Aging, local senior centers and police, so they can all get together in a room and talk about how we meet those needs,” he said.
Once the panelists are organized, a date and location will be set for the first session. From there, Gould said he’d like to schedule similar sessions on a regular basis, depending on demand.
