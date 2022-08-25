LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould is hoping to offer informational sessions for people who are caring for senior relatives, offering various resources for support.

The idea came when a resident approached Gould for help with an aging relative who is beginning to lose their cognitive abilities. They were curious about different services, including the process for pulling a driver’s license and concerns about unlimited access to bank accounts.

