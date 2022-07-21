Chase Farm
Buy Now

Lincoln is considering a farmers market at Chase Farm Park.

 Breeze photo by Laura Colantonio

LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould is hoping to organize a weekend farmers market at Chase Farm Park to expand on the community activities there.

The market is in the early planning stages, but Gould said his vision is to have a Saturday morning market at the town-owned park, where people can purchase fresh produce grown by local residents.

Tags

(1) comment

Bryan2
Bryan2

Wonderful idea Administrator Gould.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.