LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould is hoping to organize a weekend farmers market at Chase Farm Park to expand on the community activities there.
The market is in the early planning stages, but Gould said his vision is to have a Saturday morning market at the town-owned park, where people can purchase fresh produce grown by local residents.
“We’ve been doing research and having conversations about what it will take to make it happen,” he told The Breeze this week. “Part of it is figuring out the best time to have the market based on when things come into harvest.”
The tentative first date is Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Parks and Recreation Department would help get the market off the ground, and Gould said they’re looking to work with the folks at Lincoln’s Community Garden and the Butterfly Farm on Great Road.
“We really want to encourage local, backyard farmers to come out and sell their stuff when things come into harvest,” Gould said. They’ll likely start with only produce, but in the future, Gould said, they may expand the market to allow local crafters and other small businesses to sell their wares.
“The first time at least we may try to do just produce. We’ll take baby steps, see how it goes and then discuss ways we can expand on it,” he said. Ideally, they’d hold the first event this summer or fall.
He visited the community garden to gauge interest in a farmers market, and said he hasn’t heard anyone in town say they wouldn’t want it.
“I think it would be a lot of fun,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out what we can do and how we can do it … but we do have the perfect venue for it.”
(1) comment
Wonderful idea Administrator Gould.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.