LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould went before the budget board on Feb. 16 and revealed a spending plan for next year with a 2 percent increase to the town’s levy, or total to be collected in taxes.
The levy increase does not directly tie to what the eventual tax increase might be, as that still needs to be determined.
“We’re trying to propose a budget that meets the operational and capital needs of the community and the school district while being mindful of the taxpayers,” said Gould.
Some of the town’s accomplishments from the 2023 fiscal year that Gould highlighted were the on-time, on-budget building of the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center to open in June, the installation of LED streetlights, hiring a new IT director and launching a new website.
The total proposed municipal operating budget for the next fiscal year is $25.2 million, an increase of $600,633 from this year. The total cost of Gould’s proposed improvements is $1.7 million, which could potentially be offset by grants and Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursements.
First of the proposed improvements is fixing the fields behind Lincoln Middle School. When the fields were first installed, they did not have proper drainage or irrigation. Because of this, the fields are frequently unusable and “do not fit the needs of our community,” said Gould.
The project would include 2.5 playing fields along with proper filtration and would cost approximately $961,800. The renovation would be leveraged against current RIDE reimbursements, which would allow for up to 50 percent reimbursement.
The second proposed improvement is replacing the basketball courts at Manville Park. Two years ago, the town addressed the dangerous playing area by providing a temporary solution of filling in cracks. Gould proposes completely fixing the basketball courts, which would cost around $113,850, unless the town can get grant funding, which they will seek out.
Gould is also looking to improve the youth center at 35 School St. with an estimated cost of about $49,000, which would go toward replacing siding and mold remediation, along with any other foundational repairs.
The bocce court at the senior center is also on Gould’s list of proposed improvements. The roof over the court is being held up with braces, and has been deemed unsafe. The expenses of this project have not yet been determined.
During the 2022-23 fiscal year, Lincoln has replaced seven trucks from the DPW fleet, but is looking to replace more, since most town vehicles are 16-22 years old. The most expensive truck the town is looking to acquire is a 2023 trash truck with a price tag of about $254,000.
Gould is also proposing the purchase of two Ford F-550 trucks and one Ford F-350, or an equivalent, for about $196,870.
The recommended education budget for the fiscal year of 2024 is $61,875,438, an increase of $1,536,326 from last year. This proposed budget reflects a local contribution of $44,145,860 million and about $16,879,578 million in projected state aid.
Gould’s recommended educational capital budget is $700,000 plus the revolving capital fund of $5.4 million, acquired from selling Fairlawn Elementary School last year.
Gould is proposing what he calls a “modest” 2 percent increase. “Although it seems that we have cleared the hurdles caused by the pandemic, we now find ourselves in an economic recession. We’re all feeling the impact of inflation, supply chain issues and rising interest rates. Now more than ever, it’s important that when we spend taxpayer money, we do it responsibly,” he said.
Gould described his proposed budget as “cautious,” saying “we have proposed a budget that meets our needs, but we have to be prepared for unknowns.”
(2) comments
I think we could save money on school buses. Look at all the empty seats when they leave the high school and middle school.
The economic recession has forced Lincoln residents to tighten their belts and make sacrifices. Where are the fiscal restraints and spending cuts in the town administrator's proposed budget?
