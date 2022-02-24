LINCOLN — Lincoln’s town budget, prepared by Phil Gould for the first time since he was elected as town administrator, is now in the hands of the Budget Board.
The board will begin combing through the proposal, line by line, for several months until it’s presented to the taxpayers for approval at the Financial Town Meeting in May.
For the 2023 fiscal year, Gould has recommended a total budget of $93,386,378. That number represents a municipal operating budget increase of roughly $1.2 million, or 4.7 percent.
The recommended education operating budget is $60,321,427, with a 1.2 percent increase of $744,299 in the town’s appropriation. The anticipated amount of state aid to education is $16,143,252.
Overall, the proposed budget represents a 1.94 percent increase to the fiscal year 2022 tax levy.
Gould said Lincoln has been fortunate to move forward with several projects during the pandemic, including the high school renovation and physical education center. Still, other projects were put on hold or reduced in scope.
Those include things like replacing aging public works vehicles, road and sewer improvements, and converting to LED streetlights. Moving forward, Gould said some of these things will be addressed with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Here’s the breakdown of the municipal side of the budget proposal:
Gould noted that 1.7 percent of the 4.7 percent proposed municipal budget increase represents a boost to the town’s road and sidewalk budget, which had been reduced previously due to pandemic cutbacks.
The town’s information technology needs will be addressed in the budget. In an effort to develop “a more viable and long-term” solution, Gould said the town has hired an independent contractor to conduct an analysis of its IT needs.
Lincoln “finds itself with a fleet of vehicles that are at critical status,” in its DPW department. Gould said several trucks are 16-20 years old, with well over 150,000 miles. He’s recommending a resolution to spend up to $530,000 in American Rescue Plan money to replace several trucks.
Although the plan is to replace many of the vehicles with ARPA money, Gould said there are additional cost-saving steps to consider.
Vehicles are currently sent out for small repair work that could be handled in-house. He’s suggesting the department purchase the necessary tools to keep the vehicles online while saving money. That includes new fleet management software to track the condition of vehicles, computer equipment for diagnostics, and an electric hose crimper for hydraulic repairs.
Gould’s budget also proposes:
• A $116,836 Kobata tractor and flail mower, which would allow the town to cut grass along the road and keep pedestrian areas clean.
• A 15-passenger Parks and Recreation van for $50,000, helping to expand programming. Gould said the new van would supplement a 12-passenger that the town has already, and that the van could be made available to other town-sponsored groups like Hearthside.
• Updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan, written in 2003 and last updated in 2009, for $150,000 in ARPA funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.