LINCOLN – Municipalities across Rhode Island have been struggling to retain employees, and officials say Lincoln is no different. In an effort to stay competitive and to keep staff content in Lincoln, the town is conducting a salary study.
“There is a limited pool of qualified candidates, and we’re all after the same thing; right now, I think we’re one of four communities looking for a finance director,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould.
The recent events surrounding the position of finance director is just one display of how competitive each town or city is when it comes to employment.
Following long-time Finance Director John Ward’s July retirement, Caitlyn Choiniere, assistant finance director, was named interim finance director.
Weeks later, Choiniere resigned the position to pursue the role of finance director in Smithfield.
“She left for greener pastures,” Gould said. “She’ll be making more over there, so it only made sense for her to take that opportunity.”
Lincoln was then left to fill the void of both assistant finance director and finance director.
Gould said he needed someone with prior knowledge of Lincoln finances who could start immediately. For this role, he thought of Robin DiMario to fill the position of assistant finance director.
DiMario was a town of Lincoln employee of 12 years who left to work in North Kingstown just two months prior.
Gould told The Breeze that he called North Kingstown Town Manager, Ralph Mollis, in what was ultimately a successful effort to re-recruit DiMario.
“It’s important that we can attract employees to work here, but also crucial to retain employees, because when an employee leaves, a lot of institutional knowledge and community trust is lost,” said Gould.
He described all of the town staff as “outstanding” and “dedicated,” and by conducting this salary study, he and other town officials hope to find ways to accommodate employees, and to keep them in Lincoln long-term.
This salary study, conducted by Municipal Resources INC, began roughly one month ago and is expected to conclude by December, depending on the cooperation of other communities.
Municipal Resources INC will compare the salaries and benefits of Lincoln employees to the salaries and benefits of other municipal employees in neighboring communities. They will also review and revise position titles and descriptions to more accurately reflect each role.
Gould said he felt it was important to bring in an outside source to assess and compare data, and to make recommendations based on their findings, and to make adjustments accordingly.
“If they find position A is getting paid similarly to position A in other areas, the person in that role might not see a salary increase, however if they find that position B is notably underpaid compared to other places, we’ll work to make the playing field even,” he said.
While the town consistently gives non-union employees 3 percent raises, many Lincoln employees are getting paid less than those in the same positions in other towns.
For example, Lincoln’s town clerk makes $11,000 less per year than North Providence’s town clerk, and Lincoln’s town planner makes $13,000 less per year than the director of planning in North Providence.
If Lincoln is unable to compensate employees with higher salaries, Gould said Lincoln may instead offer other benefits, such as additional vacation time, different health care packages or a more competitive 504 match.
Ironically, the salary study is off to a slower start than anticipated due to Lincoln not having a finance director, however Gould said that the hiring process is underway, and that he expects to have a new finance director by next month.
